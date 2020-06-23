Pa. coronavirus recovery: FDA warns against hand sanitizer with methanol

FDA warns about hand sanitizer with toxic methanol

The Food and Drug Administration has issued warnings about several hand-sanitizing products made by Mexico-based Eskbiochem that are dangerous to consumers due to “toxic” methanol.

Methanol is a wood alcohol that can be harmful when absorbed through the skin. In a statement on its website, the FDA says that officials asked the company to pull methanol products from the shelves on June 17, but that the company took no immediate action.

As of late last week, FDA officials said they were not aware of any adverse events related to these products, but they warned consumers should not use the following:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (various alcohol content)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

The FDA warns methanol poisoning is especially harmful for children and can cause “nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.”

Officials also said these products should not be flushed, but instead disposed of in hazardous waste containers.