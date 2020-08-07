Pa. coronavirus recovery: Delayed mortgages, belt-tightening as DC stalls on new stimulus

Updated at 2:15 p.m.

–

On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 734 new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 117,279 cases statewide. The state reported 4 additional deaths, for a total of 7,297 attributed to the virus.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Friday announced 134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 31,120.

Delayed mortgages, belt-tightening as DC stalls on new stimulus

As negotiations for a new coronavirus stimulus bill drag on in Washington, Pennsylvania residents are starting to cut back on spending without enhanced unemployment benefits.

In late March, the CARES Act boosted businesses and individuals facing financial ruin due to the pandemic. The additional $600 a week, on top of standard unemployment benefits, equates to earning around $40,000 a year.

That money was awarded through the week of July 25, although some recipients did not start feeling the burn in their bank accounts until this week.

“It won’t actually hit people financially probably until the second week in August,” said Julia Simon-Mishel, supervising attorney of the unemployment compensation unit with Philadelphia Legal Assistance, of people receiving traditional unemployment. People receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), received payments weekly rather than biweekly, and so saw the loss of the extra unemployment last week.

Since the highest point of unemployment in April, some jobs have returned, including in hard-hit industries like hospitality. The unemployment rate nationally rests at 10.8% for July, with 1.8 million jobs added, according to the most recent numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor. But that recovery has slowed and fewer than half of the non-farm jobs lost in March and April have returned.

Abigail Idriss has been furloughed from her job managing events at the Philadelphia airport Marriott for nearly five months, and said the loss of that support means her family is “right back into that mindset we were in March of, ‘We really need to pare down.’” They’ve decided not to attend her cousin’s wedding in part due to the expense, and are postponing mortgage payments.

The safety net was pulled out just as many people are faced with back-to-school expenses.

Shonda Woods, an HR and real estate professional in Yeadon, recently bought an inexpensive laptop for her youngest son, whose school in Delaware County will be virtual for at least the start of the year.

“I’m only getting $183 a week, after taxes,” said Woods, “That’s nothing. That’s without the $600.” She is actively applying for remote work that takes advantage of her degrees and will make up for her loss in income.