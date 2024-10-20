What to know about Republican challenges to overseas and military voting

In the final weeks before Election Day, Republican groups have filed lawsuits in the swing states of Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania that challenge the validity of ballots cast by U.S. citizens living abroad, including members of the U.S. military.

Passed in 1986, a federal law known as the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act has required states to allow military members and their family members, plus other so-called UOCAVA voters, to cast absentee ballots in federal elections.

More than 938,000 UOCAVA voters had ballots counted in the 2020 general election. And for this fall’s election, Pennsylvania has sent more than 25,000 ballots to overseas voters, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

The election rules states put in place for overseas voting have remained uncontroversial for decades — until now.

With absentee voting underway, election officials and other voting experts are raising concerns that these legal challenges may discourage eligible voters from casting ballots and sow the grounds for questioning the upcoming results.

What Republicans are arguing in court about overseas voters

In Pennsylvania, a group of six Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives — all of whom voted against certifying the swing state’s presidential electoral votes in 2020 — first filed a federal lawsuit in September.

They argue that Pennsylvania’s election rules — which do not require eligible overseas voters to show identification when registering or, if voting for the first time in a federal election in the state, turn in a copy of their ID with their absentee ballot — skirt identity verification requirements for voters registered by mail under a federal law known as the Help America Vote Act.

That law, however, specifically exempts overseas voters from having to provide a document proving their identity. When registering to vote in federal elections, overseas voters have to either provide their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number, or report that they have neither so that a state can assign them a unique ID number. But federal law defers to states to determine whether the information provided is “sufficient” according to their state laws.

In the two other lawsuits, filed this month, the Republican National Committee is questioning the eligibility of specific categories of overseas voters, who, the RNC argues, do not meet requirements under Michigan and North Carolina’s state constitutions for voters to be residents.

To comply with UOCAVA’s requirements, North Carolina’s election rules allow absentee voting by citizens who were born outside the U.S. and whose parent or legal guardian’s former residence is in the state. Michigan’s secretary of state has issued similar guidance: “A United States citizen who has never resided in the United States but who has a parent, legal guardian, or spouse who was last domiciled in Michigan is eligible to vote in Michigan as long as the citizen has not registered or voted in another state.”

“North Carolinians and Michiganders should not have their votes canceled by those who’ve never lived in the state in the first place – plain and simple,” Michael Whatley, the RNC’s chair, said in a statement.

But the state election offices named in these lawsuits point out that these rules have been in place for years to help minimize barriers that can keep U.S. citizens from exercising their right to vote.

“The plaintiffs have challenged a state law that allows US citizens living abroad to vote in North Carolina elections when these voters’ only residential connection to a US state is through their parents’ former residence in North Carolina. Otherwise, these US citizens have no other way to vote in US elections,” Patrick Gannon, a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said in a statement.

Angela Benander, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State, noted that among the citizens whose voting rights the RNC is “targeting” are the “children of active-duty military service members who are making sacrifices for our freedoms.”

Former President Donald Trump, however, has been focusing his criticism on overseas voters who are not connected with the military. In a September post on his social media platform, the Republican presidential nominee appeared to reference the Democratic National Committee’s new voter-registration push among U.S. citizens living abroad, saying without evidence that Democrats “want to dilute the TRUE vote of our beautiful military and their families.”