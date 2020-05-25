Outdoor tips, meal site schedules, city services: What you need to know this Memorial Day in Philly

With Philly’s falling COVID-19 case counts and sunny, warm weather for the unofficial start of summer this weekend, city officials want to remind residents that we are still in Pennsylvania’s “red phase” and under the strictest stay-at-home orders.

“The last thing we want to see is a holiday weekend wiping out all the progress,” said Mayor Jim Kenney in his daily update this week as he discouraged large gatherings.

The good news is that the city’s parks and trails will be open this weekend. So if you can safely socially distance there, or if you’re looking for something outdoors-y for you and your household — big parks like Fairmount and FDR may be good options.

But meeting up with friends, barbecues, large picnics and other types of gatherings? Those are still a no-go for now.

Kenney also asked that people who visit the city’s parks take any garbage they create back home with them to prevent trash bins from overflowing, especially as the city’s trash collection schedule has been one to two days behind certain weeks due to staffing issues and a shifted, bi-weekly recycling schedule.

Some other options to do this holiday from our friends at PlanPhilly: go searching for the city’s latest public art and explore new neighborhoods.