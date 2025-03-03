The 2025 Oscars: Heavy on speeches, light on politics, and one big winner

This story originally appeared on NPR.

At Sunday night’s Oscars, there was one big winner, a lot of heartfelt speeches, and not much politics.

Here are eight things to know:

A lot of films were recognized, but it was Anora‘s night.

Director Sean Baker’s previous films, including Tangerine and The Florida Project, have been indie darlings, but they didn’t win the biggest awards. Anora, the story of a sex worker who marries a former client and gets mixed up with some Russian oligarchs, became his breakout on the Oscar stage. Baker won the award for best original screenplay, then one for editing, and then one for best director. Mikey Madison won best actress, then the movie capped off the night with the win that by then seemed inevitable: best picture. Because Baker is a producer, that best picture win meant he personally won four Oscars in one night, which ties him with a fairly well-known filmmaker named Walt Disney. (Bong Joon-ho accepted four for Parasite, but one was for best international feature film, which is officially given to the entire film, not the director.)

With that said, eight out of 10 of the best picture nominees — all but A Complete Unknown and Nickel Boys — went home with something.

There was only one real surprise.

Most of the races went as expected: Kieran Culkin as best supporting actor for A Real Pain, and Zoe Saldaña as best supporting actress for Emilia Pérez, Adrien Brody as best actor for The Brutalist — all these folks had done a lot of award-winning leading up to Sunday night. The one surprise came late in the evening when Mikey Madison won best actress for Anora over Demi Moore. It’s a modest surprise, given that Madison had actually been an early favorite in the category. But Moore had put together a heck of a run through the precursor awards for her turn in The Substance, and she was the favorite. In the end, though, Madison got the big win.

People talked a lot — but rarely about politics.

The telecast started at 7 p.m. Eastern, which is on the early side. That left time for it to run long without getting horrifyingly late. And that’s what happened. The ceremony felt loose and personal, leaving more room than there is in most years for presenters and winners to talk. And they did talk — about their work, about other people’s work, and about their appreciation for their craft. (Maybe most notably Adrien Brody, who filibustered in an unintentional salute to the 3.5-hour running time of The Brutalist.) But there was not much mention of politics, despite politics being front and center in the minds of so many. Daryl Hannah, presenting, said “Slava Ukraini,” but most winners did not take the opportunity to speak explicitly to the domestic or international political moment — with a big exception.

The winner for best documentary feature still has no U.S. distribution.

In January, Justin Chang wrote that No Other Land “brings us into Masafer Yatta, a community of Palestinian villages in the Israeli-occupied southern West Bank, which is being bulldozed by the Israeli military to make room for a tank training ground.” He also said the film, made by a team of Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, was “the most powerful nonfiction film [he] saw in 2024.” Then, as now, it lacked U.S. distribution; as of mid-February, the filmmakers were self-distributing to a few movie theaters. The filmmakers spoke powerfully from the Oscar stage about not only the destruction depicted in the film, but also their frustration with U.S. foreign policy. It is now almost certainly the most decorated film of last year not to be widely available in the United States.