NWS: Coastal storm will generate dangerous swimming conditions in N.J.
An approaching coastal storm will generate dangerous rip currents at New Jersey beaches, forecasters say.
After a moderate risk of rip current development Thursday, National Weather Service forecasters warn that increasing storm swells will make swimming more dangerous on Friday. The risk may continue into the weekend.
Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow quickly away from the shore, often occurring in low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers.
Forecasters say the coastal storm will generate heavy precipitation — possibly between two and three inches of rainfall — and sustained onshore winds up to 30 miles per hour on Friday, but no tidal flooding.
Ocean temperatures at New Jersey beaches are currently in the mid-70s, a few degrees above normal for early July.
NOAA recommends that you memorize these five words: “always swim near a lifeguard.”
How to identify a rip current:
- A channel of churning, choppy water
- An area having a notable difference in water color
- A line of foam, seaweed or debris moving steadily seaward
- A break in the incoming wave pattern
If caught in a rip current, NOAA advises:
- Stay calm.
- Don’t fight the current.
- Escape the current by swimming in a direction following the shoreline. When free of the current, swim at an angle — away from the current — toward shore.
- If you are unable to escape by swimming, float or tread water. When the current weakens, swim at an angle away from the current toward shore.
- If at any time you feel you will be unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself: face the shore and call or wave for help.