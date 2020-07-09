NWS: Coastal storm will generate dangerous swimming conditions in N.J.

An approaching coastal storm will generate dangerous rip currents at New Jersey beaches, forecasters say.

After a moderate risk of rip current development Thursday, National Weather Service forecasters warn that increasing storm swells will make swimming more dangerous on Friday. The risk may continue into the weekend.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow quickly away from the shore, often occurring in low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers.

Forecasters say the coastal storm will generate heavy precipitation — possibly between two and three inches of rainfall — and sustained onshore winds up to 30 miles per hour on Friday, but no tidal flooding.

Ocean temperatures at New Jersey beaches are currently in the mid-70s, a few degrees above normal for early July.