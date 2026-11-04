PHA plans 50 new senior apartments in North Philly as larger redevelopment stalls
Funding uncertainty has left the broader vision of completely transforming the 1950s-era Harrison Plaza development without a timeline.
Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.
The Philadelphia Housing Authority is working to transform the agency’s Harrison Plaza development in North Philadelphia, starting with a 50-unit apartment building for older adults at 10th and Thompson streets.
Mission First Housing Group is developing the project in partnership with PHA. The four-story building would replace nearly a dozen low-rise townhomes the authority built in the 1950s.
“This is the first phase of what we hope will be the large-scale revitalization of the Harrison neighborhood,” said Troy Rog-Urman, an architect with Thriven Design, during Wednesday’s meeting of the city’s Civic Design Review committee.
The advisory group, composed of architects and planners, provides feedback on proposed developments early on in the approvals process. Developers are not required to adopt the committee’s recommendations.
Plans for the project call for 43 one-bedroom units and seven two-bedroom units. The proposal also includes a roof deck and a community room, which may be home to a health suite providing primary care services to tenants.
No additional parking would be offered because there is an existing surface lot, Rog-Urman said.
The new building sits next to a linear park in the shadow of a 15-story high-rise that PHA redeveloped in 2023 as 116 units of affordable senior housing. That property is full and has a yearslong waiting list, which prompted Mission First to propose additional senior housing.
“This project will alleviate a direct need in this community as residents of Harrison are aging. This then gives them the opportunity to perhaps downsize, if they’re interested in that, but move into a community that would really be made up of their current neighbors,” said Kate Murray, senior development project manager with Mission First, during Wednesday’s meeting.
The new building, which requires zoning approvals, would serve residents aged 55 and older. All of the units would be subsidized to be affordable to households earning up to 80% of the area median income, a PHA spokesperson said. That translates to $68,750 a year for an individual.
The community has asked for more family housing in the neighborhood. Murray said that is planned for future redevelopment. A total of six phases are expected. For now, it’s unclear when work on them might start.
PHA previously applied for federal funding through the Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, but was not selected to receive those grant dollars, leaving the 50-unit building as the only project that’s expected to move forward in the near future.
“What we hope to do is redevelop the entire low-rise community with both multifamily and new rowhomes on that site. It is, as all affordable housing projects are, funding- dependent and cycle-dependent on when we can apply to the state or the city or the federal government for funds,” Murray said.
Subscribe to PlanPhilly
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.