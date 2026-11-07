Person shot, killed after encounter with police in Norristown

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A man was shot and killed following an encounter with police Friday night in Norristown, Montgomery County.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Stanbridge Street.

Authorities initially said police responded to reports of a person attempting to set vehicles on fire near railroad tracks.

According to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, responding officers encountered a man armed with a large knife in Elmwood Park.

Steele said the man threatened officers and advanced toward them while holding the knife. As the man continued approaching, two officers fired their weapons, striking him.

Police rendered aid at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity pending notification of family members.

The shooting is being investigated by Montgomery County Detectives, in accordance with the county’s protocol for all officer-involved shootings.

No officers were injured.