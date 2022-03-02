N.J. veterans want better mental health services for ‘other-than-honorable’ discharges

Over the years, some military veterans have said the trauma of witnessing combat led them to drugs and alcohol. That then leads to an “other-than-honorable discharge” which can bar them from medical services. NPR correspondent Quil Lawrence, who has covered veterans’ issues for years, once compared it to “a scarlet letter.”

Other-than-honorable discharge is different from bad conduct and dishonorable discharge, which are for people who commit serious crimes.

Veterans who receive an other-than-honorable discharge typically do not qualify for benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, and are at a high risk of suicide.

Brian Gillespie, who works with veterans as part of his work at the New Jersey Marine Corps League, said he has seen many cases like that, and it starts with post traumatic stress disorder that comes from combat experience.

“They’re masking it with the substance use disorder. And we’re dealing with the trauma along with the addiction,” he said. “I’ve had horror stories from them that they said they’ve tried to get through stuff … they had no services for them.”

Gillespie, D’Alessandro, and other veterans in New Jersey, joined a panel of New Jersey senators, medical experts, and former New Jersey Governor Jim McGreevey, in asking for laws to change that. They want the state to open up state benefits to veterans based on a diagnosis of service related trauma, including post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and military sexual trauma.

They spoke at a press conference organized by the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, a nonprofit that helps people returning from jail or prison, led by McGreevey. The nonprofit pointed out that California, New York, and Connecticut have passed similar legislation in recent years.