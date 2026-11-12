A Camden County news website hopes to bypass algorithms to connect small businesses with the community
NJ PEN is hosting its first Small Business Street Fair to help boost the community amid changing rules on reaching customers online.
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Local news organizations and businesses share the same challenge: reaching their customers online.
Matt Skoufalos has thought about it a lot. The founder and editor of NJ PEN, a local news website that serves Camden County, said the way some internet search engines are set up, many do not get beyond a summary generated by artificial intelligence.
“I’ve had instances where the Google AI search results for something I’ve reported on, go through my paywall … to extract content and then reassemble it incorrectly,” Skoufalos said.
He added that he and other small business owners are fighting to reach an audience online even as the rules and pathways are ever changing.
“Not only do people not understand what they’re supposed to do to maximize that effort, but then there’s people who actively game the system,” Skoufalos added.
In order to bypass AI and online algorithms that can determine how easily a website is found, Skoufalous is organizing the first NJ PEN Small Business Street Fair, which will take place Sunday at Haddon and Woodlawn avenues in Collingswood. The event, co-presented with Collingswood Partners, will feature live entertainment, food, employment resources and a panel discussion.
More importantly, for Skoufalous, it provides a physical space for small businesses and their potential customers to meet with the goal of supporting the local economy.
“There is a lot of study that has been done on how we keep money in the local economy, it goes farther, it gets recycled more times over,” he said.
How to avoid the algorithm as a small business
Daniel Ladik, associate professor of marketing at Seton Hall University, agreed with Skoufalos’ observation that algorithms and search engine optimization, or SEO, have subverted the original mission of social media, to have a community of people online who can give recommendations about almost anything.
“The marketing term for this is discovery,” Ladik said. “Discovery’s harder now … because these other companies are modifying the algorithm to what we see. It also modifies the algorithms to what we can search for.”
Ladik said companies modify algorithms to keep audiences on their platforms for longer stretches of time, or doomscrolling. The longer people are on a web platform, the more ads they can be exposed to, he added.
Events like the one Skoufalous is organizing is a plus, said Ladik, because it uses a proven marketing strategy: community building.
“It’s easier to build community when we’re talking about a local geographical area,” Ladik said, noting that expos create a captive audience. “You have potential customers or people that are at least curious there. That’s a big win.”
Ladik added that people are biologically “wired to be interpersonal.” As a result, more in-person events are better when building a community. It also helps to own the “communication channels,” such as email, podcasts and blogs, which allow businesses to communicate directly to customers.
“Is it cool to still have Reddit in between the interpersonal stuff? Sure,” he said. “But Reddit alone … no. You wonder why the metaverse never went anywhere because it’s only so good.”
The challenge in reaching a community
Business is good for South Jersey Special, a gift shop owned by Amy Murphy that has been open for almost a year. She has been learning how to do digital marketing on her own. Murphy said while her ads on Instagram are reaching people, it has not brought them to her Haddon Heights store.
“They’re just following or liking,” Murphy said. “It’s not actually driving people through the door.”
Murphy said “a lot of exciting things” are happening in the borough, including the sale of its first liquor license, after being a dry town, and the construction of a trail connecting Haddon Heights to Audubon.
She is supportive of Skoufalos, who she said is a strong backer of small businesses. Murphy added they collaborated last year on an event related to Local News Day, a celebration of local news sources. But she is also hoping to attract more people to her store.
“I’m really hoping that it’s just more people that I can connect with and tell them that I’m over here,” Murphy said. “The more connections I make, the better.”
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