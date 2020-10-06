New state guidelines allow larger crowds at events, but Philly officials not yet on board

State officials announced today an increase in the number of people allowed at special events based on a venue’s maximum occupancy. But Health Commissioner Thomas Farley says the large size of Philly’s event spaces mean the city must be extra careful.

Previously, gatherings of more than 25 were prohibited as part of coronavirus mitigation, as well as outdoor gatherings with more than 250. Local officials will announce next week if the state change will apply to Philly.

Now, at the state level at least, the attendance cap for special temporary events such as concerts, conferences and screenings is lifted to a percentage of the maximum venue occupancy during those events as per state guidelines.

As an example a venue with a capacity of 0-2000 will now allow 20% of their max indoors, and 25% outdoors. The percentage changes based on the size of the venue and a full calculator can be found here.

“We will closely monitor cases and outbreaks. If our case investigation and contact-tracing efforts determine that events or gatherings are the source of an outbreak, we can and will dial back these new limits,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “Public health and safety are our first concern and will always remain as such.”