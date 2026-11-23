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For many New Jersey families the holiday season is a joyous time. But for families struggling to get sufficient food, that’s not the case.

According to recent data from Feeding America, about 1.3 million people in the state are food insecure, including 330,000 children.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines food insecurity as a “household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.”

Demand for food assistance is rising

Elizabeth McCarthy, the president and CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, said demand for food assistance is up about 20% from last year.

“What we’re seeing more and more is families who are working, maybe even two adults working, but just can’t make it to the next paycheck anymore,” she said.

Jane Asselta, president and CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey, agreed the demand for food assistance is rising.

“With winter approaching it’s putting added pressure on tight budgets,” she said. “Groceries cost more, heating, higher gas prices, some children have lost [Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits due to recent government changes, it’s about rising costs across the board. One unexpected repair bill, one thing that happens in everyday life is often what triggers new people to show up at a pantry door.”

Noreen Flewelling, the vice president of development for Cathedral Kitchen in Camden, said last year her organization served over 350,000 meals, but in 2026, that number has climbed significantly.

“For the third quarter this year we’ve seen about a 15% increase over the same period in 2025,” she said.

Flewelling said many prepared meals are given to families to take home, but guests also have access to food that is available at the Cathedral Kitchen market stand. She said personal care items including toiletries and articles of clothing are also available every week.

“We estimate that if a family of four comes to Cathedral Kitchen six days a week, they can save as much as $900 a month to help make ends meet,” she said.