Food insecurity is on the rise in New Jersey, especially among children. Here’s how to help those in need
As the holiday season begins, soup kitchens and food pantries in South, Central and North Jersey are reporting an increase in demand.
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For many New Jersey families the holiday season is a joyous time. But for families struggling to get sufficient food, that’s not the case.
According to recent data from Feeding America, about 1.3 million people in the state are food insecure, including 330,000 children.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines food insecurity as a “household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food.”
Demand for food assistance is rising
Elizabeth McCarthy, the president and CEO of the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, said demand for food assistance is up about 20% from last year.
“What we’re seeing more and more is families who are working, maybe even two adults working, but just can’t make it to the next paycheck anymore,” she said.
Jane Asselta, president and CEO of the Food Bank of South Jersey, agreed the demand for food assistance is rising.
“With winter approaching it’s putting added pressure on tight budgets,” she said. “Groceries cost more, heating, higher gas prices, some children have lost [Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits due to recent government changes, it’s about rising costs across the board. One unexpected repair bill, one thing that happens in everyday life is often what triggers new people to show up at a pantry door.”
Noreen Flewelling, the vice president of development for Cathedral Kitchen in Camden, said last year her organization served over 350,000 meals, but in 2026, that number has climbed significantly.
“For the third quarter this year we’ve seen about a 15% increase over the same period in 2025,” she said.
Flewelling said many prepared meals are given to families to take home, but guests also have access to food that is available at the Cathedral Kitchen market stand. She said personal care items including toiletries and articles of clothing are also available every week.
“We estimate that if a family of four comes to Cathedral Kitchen six days a week, they can save as much as $900 a month to help make ends meet,” she said.
Ways to help
McCarthy said the holiday season is a great time for Garden State residents to share hope and joy with those who are less fortunate.
“People need food all year round, but I think especially at the holidays the absence of that, or the stress of not having enough food to have a nice family meal is just really felt,” McCarthy said.
She said families all over the state may be struggling in silence, behind closed doors.
“You really are helping your literal neighbors when you help somebody through a food pantry,” she said.
McCarthy said there are many ways for people to get involved and support efforts to feed those in need on the Community FoodBank of New Jersey website, including volunteering and making a financial donation.
She said every dollar donated allows the food bank to provide three meals. The Community FoodBank of New Jersey works with about 800 partners across the state including soup kitchens, food pantries and child and older adult feeding programs.
Asselta said the Food Bank of South Jersey also welcomes all types of assistance through its website.
“We’re here to help support our neighbors in need,” she said. “When South Jersey has needed us, the food bank has been here to support our neighbors.”
The Food Bank of South Jersey offers food assistance to individuals and families in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties.
Flewelling said Cathedral Kitchen appreciates financial donations and volunteer support.
“We try to be a community; a lot of our guests consider us to be their family, and every effort helps,” she said. “We’re a safety net for people when they need us.”
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