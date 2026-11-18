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Public safety is front and center in New Jersey in the Dec. 8th runoff election for Trenton mayor between incumbent Reed Gusciora and challenger Corey McNair.

Neither candidate secured a majority in the six-person mayoral race on Nov. 3, triggering the runoff. McNair, a Trenton police detective and political newcomer, was the top vote-getter, receiving 37% of those cast. Gusciora finished second with about 23% of the vote.

Both candidates are touting themselves as the best choice to make Trenton safer.

But data shows that crime has actually been falling.

The most recent CitiStat crime data for the state’s capital city shows homicides down 57% for the first five months of this year compared to the same time last year. Robberies have dropped 58%, and overall reported crime has dipped 20%.

But according to FBI data, Trenton remains more dangerous than most other cities in New Jersey and across the nation.

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, agreed that public safety is a key issue in Trenton. He said the capital city does not attract many visitors because of fear of crime, which is a shame given its place in the American story.

“It is one of the most historically significant parts of the entire nation,” Rasmussen said. “Trenton played a prominent role in the Revolution, it [the Battle of Trenton] was a turning point for General Washington.”

And it’s not just tourists who avoid spending time in the city. Ben Dworkin, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University, said even legislators quickly leave the state capital once a voting session is done.

“There’s no hotel in Trenton and everyone is able to drive home after a session at the statehouse,” Dworkin said. “There’s no restaurant or bar scene because people aren’t staying there all night, going out to dinner or having drinks with lobbyists. That doesn’t happen like in Harrisburg or in Albany, so Trenton doesn’t get the economic vibrancy that other capital cities have.”