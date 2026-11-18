Who’s better equipped to lead Trenton, New Jersey? Public safety is a major focus of the runoff election in early December
Incumbent mayor Reed Gusciora is a political veteran, while challenger Corey McNair is a political newcomer.
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Public safety is front and center in New Jersey in the Dec. 8th runoff election for Trenton mayor between incumbent Reed Gusciora and challenger Corey McNair.
Neither candidate secured a majority in the six-person mayoral race on Nov. 3, triggering the runoff. McNair, a Trenton police detective and political newcomer, was the top vote-getter, receiving 37% of those cast. Gusciora finished second with about 23% of the vote.
Both candidates are touting themselves as the best choice to make Trenton safer.
But data shows that crime has actually been falling.
The most recent CitiStat crime data for the state’s capital city shows homicides down 57% for the first five months of this year compared to the same time last year. Robberies have dropped 58%, and overall reported crime has dipped 20%.
But according to FBI data, Trenton remains more dangerous than most other cities in New Jersey and across the nation.
Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, agreed that public safety is a key issue in Trenton. He said the capital city does not attract many visitors because of fear of crime, which is a shame given its place in the American story.
“It is one of the most historically significant parts of the entire nation,” Rasmussen said. “Trenton played a prominent role in the Revolution, it [the Battle of Trenton] was a turning point for General Washington.”
And it’s not just tourists who avoid spending time in the city. Ben Dworkin, director of the Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship at Rowan University, said even legislators quickly leave the state capital once a voting session is done.
“There’s no hotel in Trenton and everyone is able to drive home after a session at the statehouse,” Dworkin said. “There’s no restaurant or bar scene because people aren’t staying there all night, going out to dinner or having drinks with lobbyists. That doesn’t happen like in Harrisburg or in Albany, so Trenton doesn’t get the economic vibrancy that other capital cities have.”
Reed Gusciora
Gusciora, 66, told WHYY News his top priority is improving public safety. He said upgrading the city water system, offering residents quality health care and recreational opportunities, and expanding economic development are also front-burner issues.
“The city needs to make sure that those who have fallen below the poverty line have a social safety net,” he said. “It’s largely the responsibility of the city to deliver that.”
Gusciora was born in Passaic, New Jersey. After attending the Catholic University of America, he graduated from Seton Hall Law School.
Gusciora worked as a Congressional aide for Oklahoma Rep. Mike Synar. He was an assistant prosecutor for Trenton in 2007, then served as a municipal prosecutor for 10 years in Princeton, Lawrenceville and Hopewell Borough. Before being elected Trenton mayor in 2018, Gusciora served in the New Jersey legislature for 22 years.
Gusciora said a major challenge for Trenton is its small tax base: 52% of city property is state-owned and therefore tax-exempt. He said during his watch, state financial support has increased, as has grant funding for Trenton. He is determined to continue the trend.
“State aid has been improving over the last eight years,” he said. “This year, working with the governor and [the Department of Community Affairs], we’ve managed to get $69 million. We’ve had decades and decades of neglect, but we have now started to address our problems.”
Corey McNair
On his website, McNair, 38, said public safety is the foundation of a thriving city. The website lists housing and economic development, youth and senior services, and historical integrity as front-burner issues.
McNair agreed to be interviewed by WHYY News, but days later reneged. In an email sent to WHYY News, he said, “We have made the decision to focus our time and attention on engaging directly with the residents of Trenton and our ongoing campaign efforts. Unfortunately, we will not be scheduling an interview.”
McNair was born and raised in Trenton. He attended Rider University and has spent more than a decade with the city police department as a patrol officer and a detective. He now serves in the community affairs unit.
On his website, McNair said that millions of dollars in state and federal grant opportunities go untapped “because there is no dedicated strategy focused on identifying, securing, and managing these funding sources.”
He proposed creating a dedicated grants program to support revitalization projects and ease the burden on taxpayers.
A clear choice
Rasmussen said the runoff election will give voters a clear choice: Gusciora, the seasoned, veteran politician, or McNair, a fresh-faced newcomer.
“The mayor says, ‘I need more time, eight years has not been enough,” Rasmussen said. “What Corey McNair is saying is, ‘Time’s up, it’s time to let somebody else have a chance.’”
Gusciora said he is better equipped to navigate the future of Trenton.
“I think, especially in this election, experience matters and it’s really important as the capital city to be able to reach out, not only to the state and the county, but to the federal government for resources,” he said.
McNair said on his website he would bring “real, lived experience in law enforcement, community engagement, and grassroots leadership.” He said his mission is, “Serve the people. Strengthen the city. Secure the future.”
Rasmussen said if McNair wins the runoff election, he will need to show state leaders he is up to the challenges facing the city.
“It’s a whole other level of oversight that most mayors will not have to deal with,” he said. “It’s a reality that faces Trenton every day.”
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