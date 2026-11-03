New Jersey 2026 election results

New Jersey voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 general election.

Statewide, voters will decide whether to reelect incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who faces three challengers. A dozen U.S. House districts are also on the ballot.

Not sure which U.S. House district you fall under? Voters can find their congressional district online based on their address.

WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, WHYY-FM and the WHYY App.