New Jersey 2026 election results
See full results from New Jersey's 2026 midterm elections, including races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House.
New Jersey voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 general election.
Statewide, voters will decide whether to reelect incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who faces three challengers. A dozen U.S. House districts are also on the ballot.
Not sure which U.S. House district you fall under? Voters can find their congressional district online based on their address.
WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, WHYY-FM and the WHYY App.
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1st Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Camden County; portions of Burlington and Gloucester counties
2nd Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties; portions of Gloucester and Ocean counties
3rd Congressional DistrictCounties: Portions of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties
4th Congressional DistrictCounties: Portions of Monmouth and Ocean counties
5th Congressional DistrictCounties: Portions of Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties
6th Congressional DistrictCounties: Portions of Middlesex and Monmouth counties
7th Congressional DistrictCounties: All of Hunterdon and Warren counties; portions of Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties
8th Congressional DistrictCounties: Portions of Essex, Hudson and Union counties
9th Congressional DistrictCounties: Portions of Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties
10th Congressional DistrictCounties: Portions of Essex, Hudson and Union counties
11th Congressional DistrictCounties: Portions of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties
12th Congressional DistrictCounties: Portions of Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties
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