Elections 2026

New Jersey 2026 election results

See full results from New Jersey's 2026 midterm elections, including races for the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House.

A sign directs voters to a polling place for the New Jersey primary election in Cherry Hill Township, N.J., Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

A sign directs voters to a polling place for the New Jersey primary election in Cherry Hill Township, N.J., Tuesday, June 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New Jersey voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 general election.

Statewide, voters will decide whether to reelect incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, who faces three challengers. A dozen U.S. House districts are also on the ballot.

Not sure which U.S. House district you fall under? Voters can find their congressional district online based on their address.

WHYY News will have all of the live results as they come in. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Follow along for live special coverage on WHYY.org, WHYY-FM and the WHYY App.

Jump to a section

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

1st Congressional District

Counties: All of Camden County; portions of Burlington and Gloucester counties

2nd Congressional District

Counties: All of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties; portions of Gloucester and Ocean counties

3rd Congressional District

Counties: Portions of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties

4th Congressional District

Counties: Portions of Monmouth and Ocean counties

5th Congressional District

Counties: Portions of Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties

6th Congressional District

Counties: Portions of Middlesex and Monmouth counties

7th Congressional District

Counties: All of Hunterdon and Warren counties; portions of Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties

8th Congressional District

Counties: Portions of Essex, Hudson and Union counties

9th Congressional District

Counties: Portions of Bergen, Hudson and Passaic counties

10th Congressional District

Counties: Portions of Essex, Hudson and Union counties

11th Congressional District

Counties: Portions of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties

12th Congressional District

Counties: Portions of Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties

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