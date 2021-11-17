Michael Banks, managing director of employment, opportunity and entrepreneurship of United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey, said his team hopes to expand the site to offer business owners access to customers and funding, and that videos are about more than just business advice.

“To be able to access peers and hear their stories and know about their journey is critically important,” he said. “Oftentimes as an entrepreneur, you feel as if this is a journey of one, but a lot of folks are going through a lot of the struggles at the same time and also experiencing some victories that they can share with the rest of their peers so they can have a similar trajectory.”