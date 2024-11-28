Thanksgiving Day isn’t just about turkey. It’s also about man’s best friend.

Each year, millions of Americans tune in for one of the holiday’s hairiest and most beloved traditions: The National Dog Show.

This month, some 2,000 of the country’s finest canines converge in Philadelphia to compete in their respective categories and, for the furry finalists, the coveted title of Best in Show. They represent 205 breeds, from the Australian shepherd to the Yorkshire terrier.

The contest will air Thursday on NBC — directly after Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — for the 22nd year in a row.

Here’s what you need to know about the dog show, from its tail of origin to its newest breeds.

How it works

The dogs of the hour are categorized into seven groups based on their breeds’ characteristics and intended functions: sporting (including labrador retrievers), hound (including greyhounds), working (including boxers), terrier (including Scottish terriers), toy (including pugs), non-sporting (including poodles) and herding (including border collies).

The canines compete within their categories for First in Group, then those seven finalists face off for Best in Show. The winner gets the prestigious title and $20,000 in prize money.

While every dog is the best dog, judges evaluate the hopefuls according to “how closely each dog compares with the judge’s mental image of the perfect dog as described in the breed’s official standard,” based on qualities like appearance, temperament and structure.

Last year’s Best in Show title went to a tiny, cream-colored Sealyham terrier named Stache.

Winston the French bulldog won in 2022, and back-to-back champ Claire the Scottish deerhound won both years before that. Other past winners include Thor the bulldog, Whiskey the whippet and Newton the Brussels Griffon.

How the tradition started

Dog shows have their roots in mid-19th century England, and made their way to the U.S. shortly after the Civil War: The American Kennel Club (AKC) says 21 pointers and setters participated in the country’s first dog show in Chicago in 1874.

In 1877 the Westminster Kennel Club hosted its first dog show, which continues to this day — it’s the second-oldest continuously held sporting event in the U.S., after the Kentucky Derby. The annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, not to be confused with the Thanksgiving competition, is coming up in New York City in February.

The National Dog Show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, started in 1879 as the Kennel Club of Philadelphia Dog Show and has been held annually since 1933, according to NBC. It’s sanctioned by the AKC, meaning only purebred dogs registered with the American Kennel Club can participate.

So how did the display of doggies become required Thanksgiving viewing? We have Christopher Guest’s 2000 movie Best in Show to thank.

Jon Miller, the president of programming for NBC Sports, watched the film — a satirical portrayal of a fictionalized dog show — at a movie night and realized the real thing could make for a Thanksgiving hit in the key window between the morning parade and afternoon football.

Miller persuaded Purina to sponsor the event, convinced the Philadelphia Kennel Club to rename it the “National Dog Show” and persuaded his bosses to give it a try, according to the Washington Post.

At the time, NBC had been filling that slot with reruns of It’s a Wonderful Life, but the network noticed it wasn’t holding viewers’ attention. Executives let Miller try it out for a single year in 2002 — and the ratings were so high that it’s aired every year since, even keeping the same co-hosts: Seinfeld actor John O’Hurley and presenter David Frei.