N.J. health officials urge mosquito precautions as West Nile Virus season peaks

New Jersey health officials are urging the public to take precautions against mosquitoes amid the peak of the West Nile Virus season.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United State that is transmitted through a mosquito bite, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While most people do not develop symptoms, about 20% of those infected will develop a fever and flu-like symptoms, while about 1 in 150 people will experience severe illness affecting the central nervous system. Those over 60-year-old are at the greatest risk of severe illness.

This season has generated two cases of West Nile Virus impacting men in Essex and Monmouth counties, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. Atlantic County reported its first positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample of 2020 on Friday.