N.J. Gov. signs bill protecting older workers

The law allows people unjustly fired or forced into retirement because of their age to sue their employers for punitive damages.

New Jersey officials pointed to statistics from AARP that showed two-thirds of workers over 45 have seen or experienced age discrimination in the work place.

New Jersey State Assemblywoman Valerie Huttle championed the bill in the state legislature. She says COVID-related layoffs placed a hyper focus on protecting older workers.

“You know, as people stay in the workforce longer, and with 35% of the workforce projected to be age 50 and older by actually next year, 2022, it is certainly a critical need to prevent age discrimination,” she said.