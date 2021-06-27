New Jersey’s First Lady Tammy Murphy launched the first of her Mini Family Festival series Thursday morning. As part of her Nurture NJ initiative, the Mini Family Festivals are aimed at connecting families with state, county, and local programs and resources that address New Jersey’s maternal and infant health crisis.

The festivals will be held at hospitals and federally qualified health centers throughout the state in order to connect with more people already being seen by some of the providers.

“Our Mini Family Festival series aims to take our approach a step further and meet mothers and families in trusted locations they access frequently, like hospitals and health care centers. Transportation is a major social determinant of health and by bringing a combination of resources to these targeted locations, we are enabling our mothers and babies to receive comprehensive care and critical information all in one location” First Lady Murphy said.