N.J. coronavirus recovery: Sen. Menendez joins postal workers to demand funding
New Jersey reports 187,455 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday morning.
The state has recorded 14,064 confirmed fatalities and another 1,839 probable deaths.
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined New Jersey postal workers at the Union City Post Office on Monday morning to demand President Donald Trump fund the U.S. Postal Service. Menendez stated that the Postal Service motto of “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” will keep carriers from their appointed rounds was true “until they met Donald Trump.”
“When asked why he was blocking funding for the postal service, President Trump said, and I quote, ‘if we don’t make a deal, that means they [the postal service] don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. They just can’t have it.’” Menendez recounted at the event.
The quote comes from an interview with Trump on Fox Business Network Thursday in which the president acknowledged he would withhold funding from the Postal Service. He did later say he would sign a bill that includes money for the postal service. Today Trump said that he is pushing for changes to make the postal service sustainable in the long run.
Because of the coronavirus, mail-in ballots are being sent to every New Jersey voter and mail-in voting is expected to increase significantly. “Delaying mail delivery can be the breaking point for those barely scraping by or struggling to stay open,” said Menendez and will hurt those waiting on medicine or paychecks that come by mail.
To voters, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise recommended that “when you get your ballot, make sure you don’t waste any time.” Ballot drop boxes will also be placed throughout the county and ballots put in those boxes will be picked up daily.
President of the New Jersey State Association of Letter Carriers Richard O’Connell noted that “letter carriers have become angry, frustrated, and embarrassed” as a result of “delayed mail and undeliverable routes.” O’Connell said that postal workers in New Jersey are covering extra routes and working extended shifts in an effort to keep up with deliveries with less staff and resources.
“If you have less people, if you cut overtime, if you take out sorting machines, if you ultimately take out mailboxes, which has been happening in different parts, then that whole system breaks down,” said Menendez.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked House Representatives to return from their August recess so they vote on legislation to block changes to the Postal Service. However, Republicans have the majority in the Senate.
