Mosquito-borne illnesses are rising: Here’s how to protect yourself

Mosquitoes aren’t just a nuisance. Recent headlines remind us they can also be a serious health concern.

In New England, cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) — a rare but potentially deadly disease — have shut down some public parks and killed one person in New Hampshire. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s former top infectious disease expert, is recovering from West Nile virus, another mosquito-borne disease.

Researchers say mosquito-borne illnesses are on the rise across the U.S., Central and South America and Europe, thanks to warming temperatures and other factors. And while West Nile virus remains the most common in the U.S., many other mosquito-borne illnesses – including Zika, malaria and dengue – are also a concern.

“Luckily for humans, you prevent them a lot the same way,” says Dr. Angelle Desiree LaBeaud, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Stanford University and epidemiologist whose work focuses on insect-borne diseases.

Here’s what you need to know about protecting yourself from a potentially infectious mosquito bite.

Cover up

A mosquito can’t infect you if it can’t bite you, and that means avoiding going outdoors when they are most active, from dusk until dawn. If you do go outside at these times, it’s important to cover up with long pants and long sleeves so there’s less exposed skin for mosquitos to nip at, says Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, in Houston, Texas.

Even though he’s on the Gulf Coast, where summers can get brutally hot, Hotez says he makes sure to cover up completely whenever he ventures outside in the morning or evening.

“I am actually covered in a long-sleeve hoodie, sweat pants, socks and sneakers and a hat. And of course, people look at me like I’m crazy because it’s so hot and everyone’s in shorts.” But it helps him avoid getting bitten.

Use insect repellent

Hotez says he also applies insect repellent on whatever skin is left exposed – the back and palm of his hands, his neck and the sides of his face.

The CDC recommends using an insect-repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, including DEET, picaridin and IR3535.

Oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol (PMD) also work, according to the CDC, but they should not be used on children under age 3.

You can also treat your clothes with an insect repellent called permethrin. Just don’t get it on your skin. And cat owners should be careful when spraying, because permethrin is toxic to cats. The CDC has a video on how to use it properly.