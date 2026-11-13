Montgomery County proposes no property tax hike in 2027 budget

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Montgomery County will not raise property taxes in 2027 despite inflation and decreases in state and federal funding, per its 2027 budget proposal unveiled this week.

Jamila Winder, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said the board was determined not to pass on the county’s increased costs to residents.

“Our residents are feeling the squeeze everywhere. Whether it’s at the pump, whether it’s at the grocery store, people trying to stay in … the homes that they love,” she said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “So we know that inflation is impacting families in a real way, not only in Montgomery County but across the country, and they’re tightening their belts. It’s only fair for us as county government to do the same.”

Bryan Wilkinson, the county’s chief financial officer, said officials identified savings to close a $35 million budget gap without resorting to a tax hike.

The county found $10 million in savings with operational efficiencies, according to Wilkinson. Another $6 million will be saved by temporarily not filling some vacant county positions.

A $9.3 million increase in grant revenue for the year also offsets costs, officials said.

The projected revenue for 2027 is just under $626 million, Wilkinson said, with a projected expenditure of $648 million, with general fund reserves being used to close the gap.

Commissioner Neil Makhija said identifying cost-saving measures was the product of “months of work and planning,” and aided by the Office of Strategy, Innovation and Performance.

“Across the board, we’ve maintained our commitment to public safety, to mental health, to housing, addressing housing and homelessness, and we’re going to have a lot of good work to do,” he said.

County officials will share their strategies with state officials, Makhija said, and also will request additional state support in terms of funds and legislation to address the issues and needs facing the county.