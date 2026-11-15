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A Philadelphia-based loan program is expanding to Montgomery County to better assist small-scale real estate developers with renovating local properties and boosting affordable housing supply.

Founded by developer Ken Weinstein in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood more than 10 years ago, Jumpstart trains and mentors aspiring real estate developers and offers low-interest loans to help them renovate properties in their communities.

Now aspiring developers can submit loan applications to Jumpstart Montco on a rolling basis to tap into its initial $1.5 million in lending capacity. The funds are available thanks to a $750,000 line of credit backed by HealthSpark Foundation and a matching amount from Jumpstart. Loans are available for renovations and new construction anywhere in the county.

Weinstein, Jumpstart’s president, said access to funds is critical to any development project.

“We realized that you can train and mentor local residents all we want to become real estate developers, but if we don’t lend them money, we are not helping them,” Weinstein said. “Banks generally won’t lend money to newbie developers. They don’t like to do construction loans, which are messy because of draw requests, and they don’t like to do loans under $200,000, which is mostly what we do.”

The Montco loan program builds on Jumpstart’s preexisting training programs in Pottstown and Norristown, which have taught more than 500 people the skills needed to develop real estate.

“They’re very excited about us bringing our loan program to Montgomery County, so that their graduates can take advantage of the funding available,” Weinstein said.

Graduates of Jumpstart programs receive a half-point off on the interest rate, Weinstein said, but anyone can apply for the loans.

Applications, as well as information on interest rates, the training program and how to qualify for a loan, are available online. The program is designed to move “very quickly,” Weinstein said. Applications are reviewed in a day, and no appraisal is required.

“We understand that small developers need to compete with medium and large developers who have lines of credit, so we try to run the Jumpstart loan process in a way that they look like cash buyers,” he said.

Loans can cover up to 85% of acquisition and construction costs, and fees are included in the loan. Monthly interest payments are deferred until construction is complete.

Since its founding, Jumpstart Philly has loaned more than $70 million, Weinstein said, creating a “real impact” in its initial home in Germantown and beyond.

“We’ve seen a lot less blight. We’ve seen a lot of local residents getting involved with improving their own community,” he said. “We’ve seen these small developers create wealth locally that they then put back into their community.”