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Back in 1969, Lansdale native Ardene Vencius was known as Miss Freed, a first-grade teacher at J. Henry Specht Elementary School. She was fresh out of college and starting her first job in a career that would span 38 years teaching and counseling students in Montgomery County’s North Penn School District.

Of her long career, “I loved every minute of it,” she said.

Now, five decades later, Vencius is working “like a detective” to track down former students from her first three years and, when possible, reunite with them or their families.

Vencius said it’s taken a lot of time and effort to find them, especially those who married and changed their last name. But she’s already made contact with 47 out of 65 former students and is doing the detective work to find more.

“I’m a maniac,” Vencius said. “Once I have a goal in mind, watch out.”

Vencius has fond memories of her early classroom experience, even as the school, then located in Kulpsville, closed in 1979 and was demolished in 2008.

Throughout her first few years of teaching, Vencius was working toward a master’s degree in school counseling and spent much of her career in that role. But she said she always felt called to work with young children, helping them start strong in academics and in life.

“I was so excited to see those little ones learning — how to read, how to write, how to do math, social skills, all those things that first graders need to learn,” Vencius said.

Equally important to her instructional role was her caretaking role, “like a surrogate mother,” according to Vencius. She’d stand at the door to greet them, help them put their coats on and see them off at the end of each day.

“I just wanted them to feel safe in my classroom,” she said. “Safe and loved.”

One of her annual class projects was meant to show that love, and she’s found that many students still remember it.

Each year, Vencius used her sewing skills to make a plain white shift dress that each class decorated with markers. Students covered the fabric with their names and self-portraits, and Vencius said even after decades and moving several times, she could never bring herself to throw the dresses away.

Now, they’re going back to the creators. She’s cut out each person’s contribution to send to them, along with a class photo and a letter.

“Being your teacher was a true gift to me as I loved teaching you to read and to watch you grow in confidence as a learner,” Vencius wrote. “As you have grown into adulthood, I continue to wish you joy, peace and love.”