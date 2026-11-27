‘I call them my kids’: Former Montco elementary teacher reunites with students 50 years later
This year, Ardene Vencius began tracking down students from her first grade classes at J. Henry Specht Elementary between 1969 and 1972.
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Back in 1969, Lansdale native Ardene Vencius was known as Miss Freed, a first-grade teacher at J. Henry Specht Elementary School. She was fresh out of college and starting her first job in a career that would span 38 years teaching and counseling students in Montgomery County’s North Penn School District.
Of her long career, “I loved every minute of it,” she said.
Now, five decades later, Vencius is working “like a detective” to track down former students from her first three years and, when possible, reunite with them or their families.
Vencius said it’s taken a lot of time and effort to find them, especially those who married and changed their last name. But she’s already made contact with 47 out of 65 former students and is doing the detective work to find more.
“I’m a maniac,” Vencius said. “Once I have a goal in mind, watch out.”
Vencius has fond memories of her early classroom experience, even as the school, then located in Kulpsville, closed in 1979 and was demolished in 2008.
Throughout her first few years of teaching, Vencius was working toward a master’s degree in school counseling and spent much of her career in that role. But she said she always felt called to work with young children, helping them start strong in academics and in life.
“I was so excited to see those little ones learning — how to read, how to write, how to do math, social skills, all those things that first graders need to learn,” Vencius said.
Equally important to her instructional role was her caretaking role, “like a surrogate mother,” according to Vencius. She’d stand at the door to greet them, help them put their coats on and see them off at the end of each day.
“I just wanted them to feel safe in my classroom,” she said. “Safe and loved.”
One of her annual class projects was meant to show that love, and she’s found that many students still remember it.
Each year, Vencius used her sewing skills to make a plain white shift dress that each class decorated with markers. Students covered the fabric with their names and self-portraits, and Vencius said even after decades and moving several times, she could never bring herself to throw the dresses away.
Now, they’re going back to the creators. She’s cut out each person’s contribution to send to them, along with a class photo and a letter.
“Being your teacher was a true gift to me as I loved teaching you to read and to watch you grow in confidence as a learner,” Vencius wrote. “As you have grown into adulthood, I continue to wish you joy, peace and love.”
‘It’s a beautiful thing’
Vencius’ reunions with former students and their families have brought both smiles and tears.
She found that one had considered a teaching career, but went into business instead and still authored two children’s books. She ran into another former student at a restaurant. Several have replied to Vencius’ letter and spent hours catching up over the phone, video call or sometimes in person.
Barbara Wilson, then Barbara Alden, is now 60 and said receiving the mailing was “a total surprise.”
Wilson came to Vencius’ class as a new student in 1971 after her family moved from York, Pennsylvania. Not only was she in an unfamiliar school and town, but Wilson said her kindergarten experience got off to a rough start.
Wilson said her previous teacher was a stern, “color-within-the-lines sort of person” – literally. She recalled that whenever students’ drawings included a blue sky, her kindergarten teacher made them fill in the sky down to the bottom of the page. Keeping it at the top was not allowed.
Coming to Vencius’ class, with a young teacher who inspired students’ self-expression, was a welcome contrast.
Wilson said Vencius embraced joy, playfulness and creativity in writing and art, allowing the “timid and anxious” student to enjoy her new environment.
“I think it made all the difference in helping me relax and just really love going to school,” Wilson said.
She said she was especially thrilled to receive her piece of the white dress, where she drew a self-portrait alongside her family dog, a sheltie named Joey. Receiving it brought back a flood of happy memories, she said.
“I think the drawing is indicative of how I felt being in that class, which was just very happy and with my bestie little dog by my side,” Wilson said.
Throughout her school years, she maintained a love of writing that began under Vencuis and went on to study journalism. She now lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and works in school communications.
After decades, Wilson said she remembers how special Vencius made her students feel. Receiving the unexpected mailing was an extension of that care.
“When you get something tangible like that, the memories come back, and that’s a really beautiful thing,” Wilson said. “It’s a beautiful thing that she was able to do for all of us.”
Vencius’ detective work has also yielded some sad discoveries. She’s found that at least four of her former students have died.
In one case, she sent the artwork to the student’s family as a memento of their father’s first-grade year.
“Life happens to all of us,” Vencius said.
The responses to her letters have brought both sad and happy tears, and Vencius said she’s been humbled by their kindness.
“I’m a crier, so I cry when I get every note, every single note,” she said. “I mean, it’s overwhelming for me.”
Vencius said she still carries fond memories of her young students, no matter their age now.
“They’re 61, 62, and 63, and they’re still my kids,” she said. “I call them my kids.”
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