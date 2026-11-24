History on trial: Philadelphia middle schoolers revisit one of America’s first bank robberies
William D. Kelley School students stepped into history to retry the case of Patrick Lyon, the man wrongly accused of stealing $162,821 from the Bank of Pennsylvania in 1798.
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In 1798, Patrick Lyon was arrested and wrongly imprisoned for stealing $162,821 from the Bank of Pennsylvania at Carpenters’ Hall — a heist that is considered one of America’s first major bank robberies. More than two centuries later, a jury of middle school students had the opportunity to reverse the blacksmith’s fate in the same place he was wrongfully accused.
The mock trial took place Monday at Carpenters’ Hall and was organized by The Rendell Center and Chestnut Hill College. Judge Theodore McKee of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit presided over the trial. The jury, made up of students in third through sixth grade from William D. Kelley School, listened intently while Chestnut Hill College students, who represented the prosecution and defense, laid out the details of the case.
The robbery in 1798 was reported to have no signs of forced entry. Lyon had recently made and installed the locks on the vault doors at Carpenters’ Hall just weeks before the robbery, leading officials to believe he made a copy of the key. By the time the robbery occurred, Lyon had fled the city to escape a deadly yellow fever outbreak. He returned to Philadelphia after learning he had been accused to defend his innocence.
The prosecution and defense called several witnesses to stand, including Samuel M. Fox, the president of the Bank of Pennsylvania, Constable John Haines and Isaac Davis, the man who eventually confessed to the crime.
It was up to the jurors, who sat on the floor of Carpenters’ Hall next to their backpacks — whispering to one another as each witness was called to the stand — to decide if history had been wrong about Lyon.
Fifth-grader Nova Gadson said the experience gave her a chance to see what happens inside a courtroom.
“I learned that there can be more than three or eight jurors,” she said. Learning about court systems was important to her because “you can be in a courtroom for a lot of things.”
Chestnut Hill student Julia Akemi Paiano represented the prosecution in the mock trial. She said the event introduces younger students into the legal process, which can be intimidating.
“I feel like I learned more history here than in ELA [English Language Arts] class. In ELA class, we only read books but here, we got a full experience of history,” she said.
Federal appeals court judge Marjorie Rendell, who was present, said events like this give young people an opportunity to participate in civics and governance. She noted that acting as a juror gives young people the authority to decide someone’s fate.
“[They] have to look inside at the power of [their] convictions and the power to stand there and say, ‘No, I don’t agree with this, I view this differently,’” she said. “[Young people] are not asked to give their voice much in schools … so the idea that they hear their voice and they have the power is really transformational.”
Maurice Harrision, a fourth-grader who presented the jury’s verdict, said the best part of the event was learning about history.
“We got to learn about people that we didn’t know before,” he said.
Sixth-grader Cyril Unagu said he enjoys playing law games where you can act as members of a courtroom. He said he liked seeing a judge act in a trial.
“Thinking about the questions you can [ask] as a judge seems pretty fun,” he said.
To Michael Norris, executive director of Carpenters’ Hall, events like this represent the past and future of Philadelphia’s rich civic life.
“It’s not just learning about history, it’s learning about today,” he said. “[It’s about] how our government works and how democracy sustains itself and what we need to do, right now, in order to continue it, not just what happened 250 years ago … That’s why Philadelphia is well positioned for this kind of work.”
Ultimately, the jury could not decide on a unanimous verdict, as they were not convinced that the commonwealth had proven beyond reasonable doubt that Patrick Lyon was guilty. In a real trial, the judge could call a mistrial and Lyon would have been free to go. Perhaps if students from William D. Kelley School had been present in 1798, he would not have spent three months in prison.
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