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In 1798, Patrick Lyon was arrested and wrongly imprisoned for stealing $162,821 from the Bank of Pennsylvania at Carpenters’ Hall — a heist that is considered one of America’s first major bank robberies. More than two centuries later, a jury of middle school students had the opportunity to reverse the blacksmith’s fate in the same place he was wrongfully accused.

The mock trial took place Monday at Carpenters’ Hall and was organized by The Rendell Center and Chestnut Hill College. Judge Theodore McKee of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit presided over the trial. The jury, made up of students in third through sixth grade from William D. Kelley School, listened intently while Chestnut Hill College students, who represented the prosecution and defense, laid out the details of the case.

The robbery in 1798 was reported to have no signs of forced entry. Lyon had recently made and installed the locks on the vault doors at Carpenters’ Hall just weeks before the robbery, leading officials to believe he made a copy of the key. By the time the robbery occurred, Lyon had fled the city to escape a deadly yellow fever outbreak. He returned to Philadelphia after learning he had been accused to defend his innocence.

The prosecution and defense called several witnesses to stand, including Samuel M. Fox, the president of the Bank of Pennsylvania, Constable John Haines and Isaac Davis, the man who eventually confessed to the crime.

It was up to the jurors, who sat on the floor of Carpenters’ Hall next to their backpacks — whispering to one another as each witness was called to the stand — to decide if history had been wrong about Lyon.

Fifth-grader Nova Gadson said the experience gave her a chance to see what happens inside a courtroom.

“I learned that there can be more than three or eight jurors,” she said. Learning about court systems was important to her because “you can be in a courtroom for a lot of things.”

Chestnut Hill student Julia Akemi Paiano represented the prosecution in the mock trial. She said the event introduces younger students into the legal process, which can be intimidating.

“I feel like I learned more history here than in ELA [English Language Arts] class. In ELA class, we only read books but here, we got a full experience of history,” she said.