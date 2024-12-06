Microfeminism: The next big thing in fighting the patriarchy

This story originally appeared on NPR.

If you have ever intentionally addressed your female colleagues first during a meeting or shut down a guy trying to manspread on the subway, you may have been practicing microfeminism — small but meaningful acts of uplifting women in male-dominated spaces.

“When I send an email, let’s say to a CEO, and you have to copy their assistant for scheduling purposes, if the assistant is a female, I will always, in the ’email to’ line, enter their address before the CEO’s,” Ashley Chaney said in a viral TikTok post this year.

“That’s my favorite form of microfeminism,” she said. “What’s yours?”

Chaney did not invent the term, but with her video garnering thousands of comments and video responses of other people explaining how they go about promoting women’s voices, she introduced the word to a new audience.

“I always call the dads first when the kids are sick and the moms for billing questions,” one preschool worker wrote in response.

“I write real estate contracts and I always put the wife’s name first,” another respondee wrote. “The [husbands] question it a lot even though it makes zero difference to the contract, just their ego.”

These acts might seem trivial to some, but experts say the little tricks can have a big impact.

Little ‘winks and nods’

Chaney, the woman behind the viral TikTok, said she was inspired to talk about her acts of microfeminism after an upsetting day of dealing with a male coworker.

“I remember particularly just thinking, god, there are these things that happen to me on a daily basis that drive me crazy. And I know in my head that I’m doing these little sort of winks and nods to the women around me. I wonder if they notice,” she said.

The response, Chaney said, has been overwhelming.

“It is something that women A) notice and just like me are also trying to do, which I love. And moreover, if they hadn’t heard of it, they’re now inspired and they’re seeing tiny ways in which they can uplift women around them,” she said.

“I think that people really resonate with that because it gives them something to do that’s not going out to march or burn your bras or whatever. It’s like, ‘Hey, these are things that I can do and I can actually affect change in a small way.'”

The backlash

While many of the comments were positive, Chaney said there was also a wave of mostly men who ridiculed and derided her stance, with some going so far as to say she should die.

“In the comments, I got people saying that I was a misandrist and that I was doing witchcraft,” Chaney said.

“The first thing they attack is your physical appearance. So I got everything from fat, ugly, old, to stupid and a dumb woman,” she said. “Honestly, it scared me so much.”