As overdose deaths fall, a changing drug supply is making Philadelphia’s opioid crisis harder to escape
Medetomidine is complicating withdrawal from illicit drugs, leaving people struggling to find treatment that can help them recover.
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“Excruciating doesn’t even begin to cover it,” said Thomas Harris, who’s been using “dope” for years. “Physically, I’ve never felt closer to dying.”
That afternoon, Harris stood underneath the Market-Frankford Line on Kensington Avenue waiting for a bus. He was dressed for a much colder morning, and sweat streamed down his face in the late October warmth. “I’m not using to get high anymore,” he said.
Overdose deaths in the city have fallen to their lowest level in nearly a decade, but some people who use illicit opioids say it’s never been harder to stop. One reason is the proliferation of medetomidine, a potent veterinary sedative, in Philadelphia street drugs since at least 2024.
The high
In Philadelphia, “dope” commonly refers to illicit drugs sold as opioids, often in small packets known as stamp bags. What those packets contain has changed dramatically in recent years.
“A lot of people are really confused because the high, by all measures, is incredibly unpleasant,” said Dr. Jamaal Shaban, a general surgeon who frequently works with harm-reduction organizations throughout Philadelphia.
“With heroin, you saw casual use in the early to mid-1900s,” Shaban said. But the prevalence of fentanyl and other additives in the street-drug supply has increased the risk of dependence compared with heroin alone.
Fentanyl is a short-acting opioid. When used intravenously, most of its effects subside within an hour, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As soon as those effects wear off, withdrawal can begin. Sedatives such as medetomidine and xylazine can prolong a high and delay withdrawal symptoms by several hours, Shaban said.
“Medetomidine, on its own, does not create a pleasurable experience in any way,” said Hamilton Morris, a researcher, former chemist at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and journalist known for his Vice Media series “Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia.”
“The sedation is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” said Anthony Kasper, a Kensington-based outreach worker. “Half the time, you can’t tell if someone’s dying or if they’re just high.”
That makes overdoses much more difficult to manage, he said. Narcan — also known by its generic name, naloxone — can reverse the effects of opioids, but not medetomidine. Experts say Narcan should still be administered in all cases of suspected opioid overdose.
Medetomidine was present in around 70% of drug samples tested by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health in 2025, while xylazine was only present in 30% to 40%, according to a department report.
“It’s cliché, but it’s much more of a silent killer,” Shaban said.
Medetomidine causes very low blood pressure, which can damage kidneys. Withdrawal can pose a different threat, including sustained elevated heart rate and blood pressure and a severe muscle breakdown that can also damage the kidneys, according to a 2026 Delaware Department of Health and Social Services report.
“You’re seeing very young people, people who historically would have had no major health issues from drug use, come into hospitals with kidney failure,” said Sarah Laurel, founder of Philadelphia and Delaware County-based recovery organization Savage Sisters.
A young person helped by Savage Sisters recently died of kidney failure stemming from their medetomidine use many months after getting clean, Laurel said.
‘They’re not treating what needs treating’
“It can be an exceptionally violent detox process,” said Dr. Jason Wallach, a chemist who runs St. Joseph’s University’s pharmacology lab.
Withdrawal from medetomidine can cause life-threatening complications, Shaban said. But current detox procedures don’t adequately address the needs of patients who are dependent on the city’s present dope blend, he said.
Harris said he’s experienced that gap firsthand.
“[Detox clinics and hospitals] only treat for opioids, so you just have to suffer,” he said. “They treat you for opioids, not medetomidine. They’re not treating what needs treating.”
“The last time I ended up in the hospital, nobody would give me Precedex,” he said.
Precedex, the brand name for dexmedetomidine, is a sedative that can help counter some of the most dangerous symptoms of medetomidine withdrawal, Shaban said. But it generally must be administered intravenously under close medical supervision, often in an intensive care unit, making it difficult to use in conventional detox facilities.
Philadelphia health officials have issued guidance recommending medical providers use dexmedetomidine and another medication, clonidine, to treat medetomidine withdrawal.
Hospitals can stabilize patients experiencing medetomidine withdrawal, but there is no established system for helping them recover from dependence on the drug, said Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, an emergency room physician and founding director at the Penn Medicine Center for Addiction Medicine and Policy.
“People can’t get on dexmedetomidine for the rest of their lives,” she said.
“Current ICU volume challenges” further complicate physicians’ ability to treat patients in acute withdrawal, she said.
More than just medetomidine
Other potentially dangerous substances are also appearing in Philadelphia’s illicit drug supply.
Local anesthetics, which can mimic the numbing sensation caused by injected opioids, are increasingly common, Shaban said. In large doses, they can cause a potentially fatal condition known as local anesthetic systemic toxicity, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Nitazenes, a class of highly potent synthetic opioids, have also been found in the city’s drug supply since at least 2022, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
Maximized harm
Shaban, Morris and other experts interviewed by WHYY News said the proliferation of medetomidine and other additives reflects how drug-enforcement policies shape the illicit drug supply.
“What we’ve done, through prohibition, is maximize harm to drug users,” Morris said.
He pointed to the “Iron Law of Prohibition,” a theory that stricter drug enforcement encourages the production and distribution of more potent substances. During the period of alcohol prohibition in the United States, for example, high-proof spirits became more common on the black market than beer, which was bulkier and more difficult to transport.
Harris said nobody would choose fentanyl over heroin, but that drug enforcement has made it impossible to find actual heroin.
Organizations that traffic illicit drugs change their formulations in response to enforcement measures, Wallach said.
In 2024, Pennsylvania classified xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance. That same year, medetomidine began appearing in Philadelphia’s drug supply.
“With xylazine, you used to be able to just go online and order a couple pounds of it,” Wallach said. “It’s a lot harder to find on the grey market now, but obviously not impossible.”
Medetomidine, by comparison, remains much easier to find, particularly online, where hundreds of vendors promise to deliver it to you — and your horse — with no verification required.
But restricting dangerous drugs also involves difficult trade-offs, Perrone said.
“Scheduling will always cause the emergence of new drugs,” she said, but leaving a drug unrestricted can create other risks.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration disputes the idea that prohibition is the primary force driving changes in the illicit drug supply.
Joshua Romig, assistant special agent in charge at the DEA’s Philadelphia division, argued that economics play a much larger role. He pointed to the replacement of heroin by fentanyl, which he attributed to Mexican drug trafficking organizations seeking to undercut Colombian competitors.
“It was straight economics,” Romig said.
Romig also rejected the suggestion that the emergence of medetomidine was a reason not to restrict xylazine.
“Some ideas are better on paper. … Not scheduling xylazine [for fear of incentivizing medetomidine’s introduction] would be an example,” he said.
Wallach said prohibition also makes it harder for scientists to study emerging substances and understand their long-term effects.
“We have no long-term data on how medetomidine impacts human beings; it’s the same for xylazine – drugs change too fast for researchers to keep up with,” he said. “To work with Schedule I compounds … has been made so incredibly difficult by prohibition.”
Wallach argued that regulation, rather than prohibition, would be a more effective way to reduce the harms associated with the illicit drug supply.
Steps forward
While overdose deaths decrease nationwide, experts debate the exact reasons why. Research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association this year found that supply-side fentanyl seizures in China led to an overall reduction of overdose deaths in the U.S.
Treatment, too, has to change, Shaban said. “Detox needs to be significantly longer,” he said. “Detox can’t be a five-day event; it has to be at least two weeks now. This detox is so severe, so violent, so taxing that the rate of [relapse] is so much higher.”
People dependent on opioids often feel like sobriety offers little hope, he said. Years living outside, on the margins of society, create a psychological distance between a newly sober person and the people around them, Kasper said.
“Rehabilitation needs more reintegration,” he added. “You’ve got to get people back in the workforce; give them some purpose,” he added.
Repairing relationships between people who use drugs, harm-reduction workers and residents is also essential, Shaban added. “[Residents] only saw harm reductionists while the city did nothing, so they blamed the harm reductionists,” he said.
“It’s easier to blame the user than the dealer or the dearth of resources [contributing to problematic drug use],” Shaban said. When residents are forced to navigate a maze of needles and drug users in various states of consciousness to get to the store, it becomes easy to see why many have an antagonistic relationship with harm-reduction workers, he added.
For Thomas Harris, even getting through withdrawal remains an obstacle. He said he has little confidence that hospitals or detox facilities can provide the care he needs.
“All I can really do is wean myself off the [dope],” he said.
“I went from eight to 10 bags a day to five or six,” Harris added. “In the hospital, I’d just suffer. My best bet is to just do it myself; I won’t end up tweaking out in the [emergency room], at least.”
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