The museum is using the clothes to launch a lending library. Director William Valerio said Woodmere members at a yet-to-be determined membership level can request pieces from the collection to wear for special events.

“It’s a new way of thinking about these garments, which we do consider works of art, but the idea being that you can borrow one for a special occasion and it moves out into the world,” Valerio said. “We were not seeking to build a costume and textile collection, but this was a singular opportunity.”

McFadden’s Philadelphia connection

Before her death in 2024 at 85, McFadden had been a globally recognized designer of women’s clothes, largely for classic formalwear inspired by her interests in art and architecture of ancient civilizations. She was the first female president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

While McFadden was born in Manhattan and lived much of her adult life there, her family had deep ties to Philadelphia. Her great-uncle John H. McFadden was from the city and, with a fortune earned as a cotton merchant, he amassed an extensive collection of British art. The collection became a cornerstone of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s holdings when it opened in 1929. Her uncle, George McFadden, was an amateur archeologist with the Penn Museum, and also served as an American spy during World War II.

Since McFadden’s death, her clothes have been moving around a bit. In 2024, they were donated to Drexel University, which has a notable fashion design program and a large collection of historic clothes. Drexel highlighted the donation in an exhibition titled “Modern Ritual: The Art of Mary McFadden.”

That lasted until October 2025, when the archive was moved to the Pratt Institute in New York City. Then, last summer, most of the clothes were transferred again to the Woodmere Museum, with Pratt retaining several dozen pieces.

“This move positioned the McFadden Archive to offer greater access to scholars, students, curators and the fashion industry,” a Drexel spokesperson said in a statement.