Major shift in medical malpractice rules in Pa. could help victims, but opponents fear the cost

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Thursday took the controversial step of reversing a two-decade-old rule aimed at tamping down a crisis of doctors leaving the state because of high medical malpractice insurance costs.

In a highly-anticipated order, the state Supreme Court directed that plaintiffs can resume filing medical malpractice cases in any county in the state, rather than restricting them to filing in the county where the alleged medical harm occurred.

The change, which takes effect in January, is a huge win for trial lawyers in the state, who have long argued that limiting plaintiffs when it comes to the venue is unfair because juries in some counties, especially in more conservative rural areas, are seen as far less friendly to malpractice claims than others.

But critics of the decision say it will once again open the floodgates to plaintiff lawyers engaging in so-called venue-shopping, the practice of filing lawsuits in jurisdictions — with Philadelphia topping that list — where juries award larger payouts. Such an increase would then lead to skyrocketing insurance rates for care providers.

“Venue-shopping was found to be one of the key causes … in the liability crisis that doctors and hospitals faced in the late 1990s and early 2000s,” said Curt Schroder, a onetime state legislator who now is the executive director for the Pennsylvania Coalition for Civil Justice Reform, a statewide association representing the health care and business industries. “The danger here is that history will repeat itself.”

In making its decision, the high court assembled a committee to review the venue issue, as well as other changes. In its report, the committee said the majority of its 13 members could not find a justification for “the disparate treatment of victims of medical malpractice. Restricting them to filing suit in the county where they were harmed resulted in “less-than-full compensation … for their injuries.”

“Many of these patients have endured substantial injuries seriously lessening their quality of life in perpetuity, requiring permanent medical care and assistance in activities of daily living, and causing the patient and their families to endure lifelong pain, suffering, and loss of companionship,” the committee’s report stated. “These are serious, complicated, and tragic cases. There is no windfall; no one gains.”

The state’s trial lawyers have argued that forcing patients for the past 20 years to only file suit in the county in which the alleged medical mistake occurred was harmful to their chances of getting justice. Patients’ trials, the lawyers argued, were often held in counties where the hospital was a large, perhaps even the largest, employer, putting them at an automatic disadvantage before a jury.

“Plaintiffs in medical malpractice cases shouldn’t be limited by venue rules while the defendant enjoys a home-field advantage,” Kila Baldwin — president of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, which represents trial lawyers in the state — said in a statement. “The new rule levels the playing field and will improve access to justice for all Pennsylvanians.”

But associations representing hospitals, doctors, and medical professionals fear the high court’s reversal could add to staffing and other stresses already facing medical systems.

In a statement, Andy Carter — chief executive of the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, a trade group — said the commonwealth’s health care system is “extremely fragile.”

“Putting more financial pressure on hospitals and making it even harder to attract direly needed clinicians to the commonwealth will have a devastating effect on health care,” Carter said.