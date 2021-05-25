The sessions with Flood are discussion-based, but they can often be tailored to fit the individuals.

“I also make myself available for one-on-one consults — so whether that’s outside if the weather is conducive or someone somewhere in the barbershop with privacy, where I can really kind of hone in on the person’s criminal history and really give them a realistic assessment of their chances for receiving a pardon,” Flood said.

Taylor gathers application materials beforehand, so that she can disseminate it to the participants when they arrive.

Afterward, she encourages attendees to follow up with her so that she can offer help along the way. Though there haven’t been any pardon success stories to come out of these events yet, feedback has been really positive, according to Taylor.

Having seen the incarceration data in many of the places the barbershop tour has stopped in, Taylor said, with no surprise, that in many of those suburban and rural areas, people of color are being disproportionately incarcerated.

“This is a partnership with the Pennsylvania [Black] Legislative Caucus, and I was able to get them to agree that in January we’re going to do an all-state discussion about this pardoning tour,” Taylor said.

While she hopes to bring more attention to the pardons office and help it obtain more resources, Taylor ultimately wants the focus to be on the bigger picture.

“I hope that what we can glean from all these different tour spots is an aspect of what we need to do for reform overall,” she said.

Flood said he doesn’t beat around the bush about his job, so he encourages anyone to come to the barbershop discussion on June 5.

“Whether you think you’re ready to put in for a pardon now or in the future, you should come. Because you know, I’m a straight shooter. So a lot of the people that I have those one-on-one consults with, I let them know if I feel like they’re unsuitable, that they shouldn’t be applying. So I’ll also give them some tips on things that they can do to make their applications more compelling,” Flood said. “I would also encourage folks, even if you yourself don’t have a criminal history, if you have a family member or friends who otherwise can’t make it, or who is uncomfortable coming — I would encourage those folks to come as well.”