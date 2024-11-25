Long COVID patients push to see federal research refocused on treatments

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Erica Hayes, 40, hasn’t felt healthy since November 2020 when she first fell ill with COVID.

Hayes is too sick to work, so she’s spent much of the last four years sitting on her beige couch, often curled up under an electric blanket.

“My blood flow now sucks, so my hands and my feet are freezing. Even if I’m sweating my toes are cold,” says Hayes, who lives in Western Pennsylvania. She misses feeling well enough to play with her 9-year-old son, or attend her 17-year-old son’s baseball games.

Along with claiming the lives of 1.2 million Americans, the COVID pandemic has been described as a mass disabling event. Hayes is one of millions of Americans who suffer from long COVID. Depending on the patient, the condition can rob someone of energy, scramble the autonomic nervous system, or fog their memory, among many other symptoms.

Estimates of prevalence range considerably, depending on how researchers define long COVID in a given study, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts it at 17 million adults.

Despite long COVID’s vast reach, the federal government’s investment in researching the disease — to the tune of $1.15 billion to date — has so far failed to bring any new treatments to market. This disappoints and angers the patient community.

“It’s unconscionable that more than four years since this began, we still don’t have one FDA- approved drug,” says Meighan Stone, executive director of Long COVID Campaign, a patient-led advocacy organization. Stone was among several people with long COVID who spoke at a workshop hosted by the National Institutions of Health in September where patients, clinicians and researchers discussed their priorities and frustrations around the agency’s approach to long COVID research.

Some researchers are also critical of the agency’s research initiative, called RECOVER, or Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery. Without clinical trials, physicians specializing in treating long COVID must rely on hunches to guide their clinical decisions, says Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, the chief of research and development at the VA St Louis Healthcare System.

“What [RECOVER] lacks, really, is clarity of vision and clarity of purpose,” says Al-Aly, saying he agrees that the NIH has had enough time and money to produce more meaningful progress.

Now the NIH is starting to determine how to allocate another $515 million of funding for long COVID research, which it says will have a significant focus on clinical trials. At the end of October, RECOVER issued a request for clinical trial ideas that look at potential therapies, including medications, saying its goal is, “to work rapidly, collaboratively, and transparently to advance treatments for Long COVID.”

This turn suggests the NIH has begun to respond to patients and has stirred cautious optimism among those who say that the agency’s approach to long COVID has lacked urgency in the search for effective treatments.

“The patient community has been really clear for years that we want to see trials that test real interventions that patients can’t access without a doctor’s prescription,” says Stone. “So we don’t want to see clinical trials for over-the-counter supplements … exercise therapy or cognitive behavioral therapy.”

NPR contacted the NIH several times to ask about plans for this new chapter of RECOVER. The agency did not make anyone available for an interview, nor would it answer written questions via email.

Good science ‘takes time’

In December 2020, Congress appropriated $1.15 billion for the NIH to launch RECOVER, raising hopes in the long COVID patient community.

Then-NIH director Dr. Francis Collins explained that RECOVER’s goal was to better understand long COVID as a disease and that clinical trials of potential treatments would come later.

According to RECOVER’s website, it has funded eight clinical trials to test the safety and effectiveness of an experimental treatment or intervention. Just one of those trials has published results.

On the other hand, RECOVER has supported more than 200 observational studies, such as research on how long COVID affects pulmonary function, or which symptoms are most common. And the initiative has funded more than 40 pathobiology studies, which focus on the basic cellular and molecular mechanisms of long COVID.

RECOVER’s website says this research has led to crucial insights on the risk factors for developing long COVID, and understanding how the disease interacts with pre-existing conditions.

It notes that observational studies are important in helping scientists to design and launch evidence-based clinical trials.

Good science takes time, says Dr. Leora Horwitz, the co-principal investigator for the RECOVER-Adult Observational Cohort at New York University. And, long COVID is an “exceedingly complicated” illness that appears to affect nearly every organ system, said Horwitz through email.

This makes it more difficult to study than many other diseases. Because long COVID harms the body in so many different ways, with widely variable symptoms, it’s harder to identify precise targets for treatment.

“Simply trying treatments because they are available without any evidence about whether or why they may be effective reduces the likelihood of successful trials and may put patients at risk of harm,” Horwitz says.

NYU received nearly $470 million of RECOVER funds in 2021, which the institution is using to spearhead the collection of data and biospecimens from up to 40,000 patients. Horwitz says nearly 30,000 are enrolled so far.

This vast repository, says Horwitz, supports ongoing observational research, allowing scientists to understand what is happening biologically to people who don’t recover after an initial infection — and that will help decide which clinical trials for treatments are worth undertaking.