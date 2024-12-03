How to be not lonely? ‘Cohousing’ is an answer for some people

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The meltdown started with a small thing — a bag of suckers. Rachel Damgen’s four-year-old son wanted one. She said no.

It was a few years ago, in the middle of the pandemic, when it was not unusual for her to be home alone for an 11-hour stretch with her two young kids. She was struggling with the isolation. Small obstacles felt outsized.

“I wound up on the floor crying too,” Damgen remembers. “Just holding both my kids, and feeling like, ‘Man, this is impossible.'”

It was a turning point. With their extended families far away in other states, she and her husband, Chris Damgen, began asking themselves if there was any way to reconfigure their lives in order to optimize for more support and community.

The answer they found was cohousing.

Today, the Damgens live in a 30-unit planned community called Daybreak Cohousing in Portland, Oregon. The couple says the move has been a game changer, both for their own mental health and for that of the entire family.

“We would not have had a third child if we hadn’t been here,” says Rachel Damgen. Their daughter, Caroline, is now one year old. “If we hadn’t been feeling so much better about how our lives were working — if we didn’t know that we had the ability to holler for a neighbor’s help and they would come.”

There are close to 200 of these cohousing communities across the country – according to The Cohousing Association – designed to facilitate community through shared resources and common spaces. Members admit there are many tradeoffs to living in such close proximity to their neighbors including navigating a shared chore list and mutual financial arrangement. But many also say that they’ve found a way to conquer the loneliness and isolation that plagues so many Americans — especially today’s parents.

Neighbors, not necessarily best friends

The ease with which this community engages was on display on a recent day, as neighbors, representing all generations, flowed in and out of the conversation and engaged with kids in the community’s shared courtyard under a towering maple tree. Rachel Damgen’s two older sons threw a football around with a neighbor while the adults chatted. Another neighbor strolled by and offered to let the kids pet her dog.

The residents here describe these relationships as a kind of third category — not family, not necessarily best friends.