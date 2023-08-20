This story originally appeared on 6abc

The youth baseball team in Media faced a team from Maine in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Media walked away with a win, the final score 5-3.

The Delaware County kids went into this game coming off Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss to Texas.

It was their first loss all summer. That put them in the elimination bracket.

Media’s win against the Gray-New Gloucester/Raymond baseball team determined they would continue on in the tournament.

They will continue to compete in the elimination bracket until they either win it all or get knocked out.

Back in Media, fans packed the State Street Pub to cheer on the group of 12-year-olds.

The crowd erupted into cheers when they realized Media had won the game.

“Beyond exciting, this is like a dream. The whole town is so excited,” said Debbie Brown from Media.

“It’s been unlike any other August you could ever imagine. It’s been packed full, every single game electric, the fans absolutely are loving this team,” commented Rick Whittington, the general manager of State Street Pub.

Earlier in the day, Action News was there as some fans boarded a bus for the three-hour trip to Williamsport.

They wanted to see the game in person, and the Eagles mascot was there to send them off.

Fans are holding onto hope that the team can take it all the way.

“Media is going to do it! We’re going to keep going and win all of it,” said Brown.

“You got to start the new chant now. It’s one thing to be an Eagles fan, it’s another thing to be a M-E-D-I-A, Media fan. Little League, bring it home, guys,” added Jack Horan from Rose Valley, Delaware County.