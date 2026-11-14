No yellow bus, just two wheels: Lewes students pedal their way to school in a new bike bus pilot in Southern Delaware
The bike bus pilot program promotes healthier commutes, bicycle safety and less traffic around Lewes Elementary.
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The morning commute to Lewes Elementary School looked a little different for dozens of students and community members on a recent morning. Instead of lining up in cars or waiting for a traditional school bus, more than 40 riders grabbed their bicycles, strapped on their backpacks and pedaled together toward school.
Music filled the air as the group made its way through the streets. Students rode alongside teachers and other community members, while neighbors stepped outside to cheer them on. What started as a morning ride quickly turned into something resembling a rolling celebration, with children joining the growing group along the way.
The ride was part of a new bike bus pilot program designed to give students another way to get to school while encouraging physical activity, building community and promoting bicycle safety.
A bike bus is a coordinated group of cyclists, typically students accompanied by adult volunteers, who travel together along a designated route and schedule. Much like a traditional school bus, riders can join at designated stops along the way. But instead of getting on a vehicle, they pedal alongside one another until they reach their destination.
For Brian Kellman, a member of the City of Lewes Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, the idea is about more than getting children to school on two wheels. The initiative responds to changing transportation habits around the school and growing congestion during morning drop-off.
“Where kids used to ride their bikes everywhere and walking or riding to school was something that happened all the time. The parents current drop-off line is cramming up traffic on Savannah Road where the school is,” he said. “For the kids, it’s just a fun thing to do. It gets them out in the morning, it gets them exercising, it gets them interacting with their classmates and other adults who are participating.”
He also pointed to transportation limitations facing the school.
“There’s not enough buses around here,” he added.
The bike bus offers another way for students to travel to school while introducing them to road literacy and encouraging healthier routines. Riding together can also help children build confidence navigating streets, develop relationships with classmates and become more familiar with sharing the road with motorists.
Although Lewes is considered a bicycle-friendly community, Kellman said motorists still have a responsibility to recognize cyclists as part of the road.
“Lewes is a bike-friendly community, but a lot of times motorists forget that the road is supposed to be shared. Bicycles are considered vehicles,” he said. “Now you got these kids riding to school by bike.”
Safety also depends on having enough adults accompanying the group. Volunteers help monitor intersections, assist students who may fall or experience mechanical problems, and make sure the group can navigate busier roads safely.
“It takes a lot of volunteers … We need more volunteers who can leave the kids that they’re riding with in case there’s kids who fall over when they’re riding or if there’s a mechanical issue,” he said. “We need those adults getting ahead of the group and making sure an intersection that’s a little bit busier is clear to go through.”
Organizers estimated approximately 45 people participated, although only 33 had registered beforehand. That difference became a red flag.
“That’s definitely an issue. This is something where you really want to know who’s on the ride and the school needs to know if they’re not arriving by bus or parent drop off, you know, how are they arriving?” he said.
Despite the logistical challenges, the first ride appeared to accomplish what organizers hoped it would: bring students and community members together for a different kind of school morning.
“The two groups, the two routes, got to school around the same time and it was almost like a party outside the front of the school,” he said.
The pilot is an opportunity for organizers to gather feedback and work out logistics before making the rides more consistent. Kellman’s goal is to bring the bike bus back as a weekly program in the spring, with the possibility of another ride this fall if weather permits.
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