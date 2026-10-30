Student journalists seek answers

Saul students keep busy in all weather, running the year-round farm. Their days can include walking sheep in harnesses in preparation for show, baking chocolate lava cakes, administering medicine to animals, growing plants from seed or using power tools to cut tree branches.

With much confusion around the merger, student journalists have been busy too. The team for Saul’s newspaper, The Cultivator, sprang into action to try to get answers that no one seems to want to give.

The Cultivator’s news crew has tabled in the cafeteria during lunch and met teachers at the door to collect questions.

They heard many concerns about how their day-to-day routine might change under the merger.

For instance, the current block schedule allows time for hands-on work, and seniors spend three hours per day in certain classes. Whether they can keep the block schedule is one concern among many.

Will all current Saul teachers keep their jobs, and if not, how would seniority work with Lankenau staff? Will class sizes increase? Will Saul be able to provide a dedicated environmental science program? Will Saul’s current “major” choices of animal science, food processing science and horticulture remain as is?

Colin Chrestay, an English teacher and advisor for The Cultivator, said the merger creates an important opportunity for student reporters.

“I think one of the best things that a journalism outlet can do in a time of turmoil is be in touch with the people that they serve,” Chrestay said.

The student body had a lot of “really basic” questions, he said.

“Things like, how many students are coming? When are students coming? Is it at the end of the school year, is it at the end of the calendar year?” Chrestay said.

These questions show that district messaging is not reaching everyone, he added.

“Students have concerns and anxieties about this and are not getting a lot of information at this moment that addresses those concerns,” he said.