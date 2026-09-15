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A federal judge says Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and one of his top deputies may have committed federal crimes, and is referring the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In a sharply worded 40-page brief, Judge Paul Diamond said the evidence was “tantamount to a prima facie showing” of conduct that could constitute “false statements, false declarations under oath, perjury, obstruction of justice and conspiracy.”

“I have thus reluctantly concluded that Philadelphia’s highest law enforcement official and one of his top assistants may have violated the law,” wrote Diamond, an appointee of President George W. Bush.

The issue centers on the handling of an appeal for Dennis Johnson, who was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 in the killing of Kenyatta Smith and sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2022, the DA’s office filed a response supporting his request to overturn his murder conviction.

However, in June, prosecutors in Krasner’s office filed a motion to withdraw that filing, acknowledging “material misstatements” and later testified that the DA had a “conflict of interest” in the case.

In the brief, the judge wrote that the DA’s office did not conduct its own investigation and instead followed recommendations made by Johnson’s appellate attorneys.