Not going back: How Harris failed to turn the page on Trump in her 107-day sprint

This story originally appeared on NPR.

By the time CNN called North Carolina for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday night, the vibe at Vice President Harris’ watch party at Howard University had already soured — so much so that shortly after, the crowd started shouting for the DJ to boost the mood.

So at 11:45 pm, Dr. Dre’s “California Love” was blasting, as some supporters half-heartedly danced, keeping their eyes peeled on a giant screen showing Harris’ dwindling chances to win the presidency.

Staffers were prepping the stage as vote counts from Pennsylvania scrolled in, but Harris never arrived.

Less than 24 hours later, the Democratic nominee — who would have made history as the nation’s first woman president — came to her alma mater, and said she had conceded the race.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” Harris said. “But hear me when I say — hear me when I say — the light of America’s promise will always burn bright, as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Harris’ truncated 107-day campaign started with the dramatic exit of President Biden from the race on July 21 after he flubbed a debate and lost the confidence of key party leaders. But it ended with overwhelming setbacks for the Democratic party.

So how did it happen?

A campaign operation that stayed Biden’s

When Biden dropped out, Harris held on to his campaign staff. That may have been a mistake, several people in her orbit said.

Harris kept in place Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon, and other campaign leaders like Quentin Fulks and Michael Tyler. Harris had worked with Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodríguez in the past, but didn’t have a track record with the others.

While Harris had her own team members who merged in, there was a disconnect between the team Biden built, and the new candidate they were working with, said Chris Scott, the vice president’s director of coalitions.

“The campaign as it was built was built for a different kind of nominee,” said Scott, who worked on the vice president’s campaign team before she became the nominee in July.