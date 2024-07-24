In an energized first campaign speech, Kamala Harris makes her pitch for 2024

Vice President Harris has been out on the campaign trail countless times over the last year, but in Milwaukee on Tuesday, she was stumping, for the first time, as a presidential candidate.

The song “Freedom” by Beyoncé played as Harris greeted an excited crowd, holding up white and blue signs that read “Kamala” and chanting her name.

“So, Wisconsin, I am told, as of this morning, that we have earned the support of enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination,” she said through applause.

“I am so very honored,” Harris added. “I pledge to you I will spend the coming weeks continuing to unite our party so that we are ready to win in November.”

Harris’s speech marks the first campaign event she’s held since President Biden ended his campaign on Sunday. It comes as Democratic leaders have largely rallied around Harris to be the nominee as they launch a new party ticket just weeks ahead of their convention and around 100 days until Election Day.