Jon Bon Jovi helps talk a woman off the ledge of a bridge while filming a music video

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi helped talk a woman off the ledge of a bridge in Nashville this week, bringing a new meaning to “ Keep the Faith .”

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted on Wednesday that Bon Jovi and his team had persuaded the distressed, unidentified woman to come “off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

“It takes all of us to help keep each other safe,” added Police Chief John Drake.

The police also shared a video of the incident, which has since been taken down by YouTube.