Former NPR chief executive John Lansing died Wednesday at his lakeside home in Wisconsin, just six months after relinquishing his role at the network and just two weeks after turning 67 years old. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Lansing, previously admired for a long career in broadcasting and cable television, stepped down this past spring from NPR after a turbulent four-and-a-half year stint.

At NPR, Lansing tangled with titans, kept the network’s shows on the air during a global pandemic, navigated intense social headwinds, oversaw an ambitious expansion of digital ambitions and steered NPR through what he defined as an “existential” financial crisis.

His successor, NPR CEO Katherine Maher, said Lansing rose to the moment.

“He had a tremendous impact on NPR’s workplace culture, understood the importance of NPR’s mission to support democracy by informing the American public, and led the organization to rise to the challenge of an unprecedented global pandemic,” Maher told staffers in a note.

Despite layoffs and buyouts of 10 percent of the staff in early 2023, Lansing earned praise from an unexpected source: the newsroom union’s chief.

“I thought he did a good job,” Pat O’Donnell, executive director of SAG-AFTRA Washington-Mid Atlantic local, said after Lansing announced he would retire. “He did the best he could. Crisis after crisis — oh my God.”

The union chief cited Lansing’s constant communication with staff during the pandemic, his conciliatory approach to negotiations, his emphasis on diversity, and his willingness to ensure the network offered laid-off employees more generous severance terms than required under the existing contract.