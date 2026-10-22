U.S. Rep. Van Drew subpoenas Gov. Sherrill over noncitizen voting in New Jersey: Here’s what to know
Gov. Mikie Sherrill called the subpoena “political theater,” with the midterm elections less than two weeks away.Listen 1:09
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
A congressional committee led by South Jersey Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew subpoenaed records Wednesday from New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration, with the body wanting to know more regarding the circumstances that allowed 6,600 noncitizens to be added to the state’s voter rolls in 2023.
Sherrill announced in July that 6,600 noncitizens had been improperly registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024 because of a state Motor Vehicle Commission computer glitch, but added that less than 400 ballots had actually been cast.
According to Van Drew, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight, the Sherrill administration has withheld information about how the mistake occurred. Sherrill said in a statement that Van Drew and other Republicans are engaging in political theater.
“Instead of actually doing anything to make our elections safer or addressing issues Americans care about, like skyrocketing prices, Washington Republicans are choosing to play political games just thirteen days before the midterm elections,” she said.
Sherrill announced on Aug. 19 that thousands of noncitizens had been removed from the voter rolls, and that the number of noncitizens who improperly voted was about 340. The investigation into how the error occurred is ongoing.
New Jersey election 2026: What to know
- 🇺🇸 Your one-stop shop: Have questions about the midterms? WHYY News’ voter hub has the answers.
- 🤔 Voter FAQs: Looking for candidate breakdowns, election logistics and more? Check out WHYY News’ New Jersey voter guide.
- 📱 Stay up to date: Follow the latest election developments via WHYY.org and the WHYY App.
Who was responsible for the problem?
When Sherrill first announced that the state had discovered 6,600 noncitizens had been improperly allowed to register to vote, she said IDEMIA, the company used by the MVC, had released flawed software, which was unacceptable.
Hours later, IDEMIA issued a statement denying responsibility, saying it was up to New Jersey to verify an individual’s eligibility to vote.
Sherrill said it was unacceptable that the MVC took a year to get this issue fixed, and she criticized former Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration for not identifying the problem and demanding accountability.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a spokesman for Murphy said the former governor had no knowledge of the problem, and he applauded Sherrill for investigating it.
An independent investigation into the matter, headed up by Jeff Chiesa, a Republican who previously served as the state’s attorney general, is ongoing.
Have documents been withheld?
Micah Rasmussen, the director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said the Sherrill administration has provided some of the information requested by the congressional committee, but has not met all document demands issued by the panel. He said that is because of concerns voiced by the governor that personal information about noncitizens may be given to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
“In the governor’s view, these noncitizens may be put into a system where they could be detained or deported,” he said. “Just because they clicked on a button on a screen that they wanted to register [to vote] in her view that doesn’t mean that you signed up for a lot of trouble with ICE that you didn’t plan for.”
How big of a problem is noncitizen voting?
Van Drew stated in a letter to Sherrill on July 24 that the voter registration error was a “catastrophic breakdown of the most basic safeguard in our election system.” He suggested that enabling noncitizens to register to vote could have been due to “a nefarious act” and not a software glitch.
Van Drew told Sherrill in a separate letter that the state’s failure to identify and remove noncitizens from its voter rolls “raises concerns about the civil liberties of American voters and their ability to elect representatives.”
Rasmussen said there are more than 6 million registered voters in New Jersey, and between 2 and 4 million people cast a ballot in an election, depending on the year.
“An error of 400 people voting is not one that we should be prepared to tolerate, but it’s not one that swayed the outcome, or potentially swayed the outcome of any of the elections that we think about,” he said.
According to the Associated Press, while President Donald Trump, members of his administration and some Republican leaders have made the issue of voting by noncitizens a focus leading up to the midterm elections, a fact-check analysis finds voting by noncitizens is extremely rare.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.