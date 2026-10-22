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A congressional committee led by South Jersey Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew subpoenaed records Wednesday from New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s administration, with the body wanting to know more regarding the circumstances that allowed 6,600 noncitizens to be added to the state’s voter rolls in 2023.

Sherrill announced in July that 6,600 noncitizens had been improperly registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024 because of a state Motor Vehicle Commission computer glitch, but added that less than 400 ballots had actually been cast.

According to Van Drew, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight, the Sherrill administration has withheld information about how the mistake occurred. Sherrill said in a statement that Van Drew and other Republicans are engaging in political theater.

“Instead of actually doing anything to make our elections safer or addressing issues Americans care about, like skyrocketing prices, Washington Republicans are choosing to play political games just thirteen days before the midterm elections,” she said.

Sherrill announced on Aug. 19 that thousands of noncitizens had been removed from the voter rolls, and that the number of noncitizens who improperly voted was about 340. The investigation into how the error occurred is ongoing.