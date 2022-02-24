Jake Corman’s campaign calls for probe into Doug Mastriano’s campaign finance filings

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jake Corman is calling for an investigation into suspected violations of the state’s campaign finance law by opponent and Senate colleague Doug Mastriano.

In a letter sent on Wednesday to Franklin County District Attorney Matt Fogel, Corman’s campaign counsel questions whether Mastriano complied with the law when he initially submitted a 2021 year-end campaign finance report that was later corrected following media scrutiny with a 239-page amendment filled with previously omitted details including hundreds of thousands of dollars of contributions.

“Doug Mastriano has clearly and flagrantly ignored the law that every other candidate in the race has followed,” Corman said in a statement.

Attempts to contact Mastriano on Wednesday via email, text, and phone were unsuccessful.

Corman’s campaign is calling on Franklin County District Attorney Matt Fogal to investigate the matter since Mastriano is a resident of the county and Friends of Doug Mastriano has an address there.

“The Pennsylvania Election Code empowers your office with the power to investigate and, if appropriate, prosecute these violations,” Corman’s campaign counsel Zachary Wallen states in his letter.

He further points out in his letter that the responsibility for investigating the matter may fall on the county prosecutor since state Attorney General Josh Shapiro likely is conflicted since he is the presumed Democratic gubernatorial nominee.