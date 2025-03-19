It’s your last chance to claim pandemic-era stimulus checks, the IRS says. Here’s how

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Some Americans might still be eligible for a pandemic-era stimulus payment, but only for a few more weeks.

That’s according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which says some 1.1 million people have an estimated $1 billion in unclaimed refunds for tax year 2021. They must file their tax returns by April 15 to claim them.

“Under the law, taxpayers usually have three years to file and claim their tax refunds,” the agency said in a notice last week. “If they don’t file within three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.”

That three-year window is standard. But there is extra incentive for people to pay attention this year: the government’s pandemic relief payments.

The agency says that while most people who were eligible for stimulus checks — officially called Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) — in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic have received them, not everyone did.

That means people who didn’t file taxes for 2021 — which would have been done in the winter or spring of 2022 — may have reason to do so now.

Who is eligible?

Three rounds of EIPs totaling $814 billion went to households impacted by the pandemic between March 2020 and March 2021.

Eligible individuals received up to $1,200 per filer and up to $500 per child in March 2020 through the CARES Act, $600 per filer and child in December 2020 through the Consolidated Appropriations Act and $1,400 per filer and child in March 2021 through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The IRS says most taxpayers who were eligible for EIPs have already received either the stimulus payment or a Recovery Rebate Credit. That’s a refundable credit for eligible taxpayers who did not receive one or more EIPs — or in this case, the full amount of the March 2021 payment — during the pandemic.

But the agency says it discovered in December that some 1 million taxpayers who were eligible for a Recovery Rebate Credit did not claim it on their 2021 tax returns, either leaving the data field blank or mistakenly filling it out as $0.

It said at the time that it would fix that by sending a notification letter and a payment of up to $1,400 to eligible individuals — either through direct deposit or a check mailed to their 2023 address on file — in the weeks ahead, to arrive by late January.

Separately, it said there may also be implications for people who didn’t file in 2021 (whether because they were unemployed or for other reasons). It turns out some of those people might be eligible for the Recovery Rebate Credit as well, provided they file their 2021 return by the April 15 deadline.

“Eligible taxpayers who did not file must file a tax return to claim a Recovery Rebate Credit, even if their income from a job, business or other source was minimal or non-existent,” the agency said.

The agency says taxpayers can view the amount of their EIP through their IRS online account (under the “Tax Records” page), to calculate their Recovery Rebate Credit.