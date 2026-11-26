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Barbara Johnson grew up going to powwows. Her daughters, Apheena and Estrelita, have grown up attending them, too. For Johnson, the gatherings are a chance to see relatives and friends who live in other states and to share traditions with her children.

“When we go to powwows, we get to keep our culture going,” Johnson said. “As I get older, I get to let my children keep their culture going as well.”

In the Philadelphia region, Indigenous families pass down traditions through powwows, storytelling and language lessons. Local organizers also want a greater role in public decisions, from how Philadelphia delivers services to how agencies consult communities about projects on ancestral lands.

In October, leaders from two federally recognized Lenape nations visited the Pennsylvania State Capitol. That same month, state Rep. Chris Rabb of Philadelphia, who recently won his U.S. House race, proposed a study of the lasting effects of a federal boarding school that separated Indigenous children from their families.