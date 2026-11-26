Philadelphia’s Indigenous communities are working to preserve their culture through powwows and oral traditions
Indigenous communities in Philadelphia are preserving language, storytelling and cultural traditions while seeking greater recognition and resources.
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Barbara Johnson grew up going to powwows. Her daughters, Apheena and Estrelita, have grown up attending them, too. For Johnson, the gatherings are a chance to see relatives and friends who live in other states and to share traditions with her children.
“When we go to powwows, we get to keep our culture going,” Johnson said. “As I get older, I get to let my children keep their culture going as well.”
In the Philadelphia region, Indigenous families pass down traditions through powwows, storytelling and language lessons. Local organizers also want a greater role in public decisions, from how Philadelphia delivers services to how agencies consult communities about projects on ancestral lands.
In October, leaders from two federally recognized Lenape nations visited the Pennsylvania State Capitol. That same month, state Rep. Chris Rabb of Philadelphia, who recently won his U.S. House race, proposed a study of the lasting effects of a federal boarding school that separated Indigenous children from their families.
Powwows bring families together
Johnson, a citizen of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, is an administrative assistant with Philadelphia’s Native American House Alliance. She said powwows bring together families from different tribal nations for dancing, drumming and traditional foods. Public gatherings also give visitors a chance to learn about the communities taking part.
“It just makes you feel better to get out there and to dance and be around your culture and to hear the music and just be around people that do the same thing you do and understand,” she said.
Cornelia Dimalanta, a Lumbee tribal citizen who founded the Native American House Alliance in 2019, said some relatives and participants travel across the country to attend cultural events in Philadelphia. The gatherings serve as reunions for families who might otherwise see one another infrequently, she said.
Staging a powwow can mean renting a venue, securing sound equipment, arranging travel for drum groups and performers, and promoting the event. Johnson said grants can help, but they may cover only part of the cost.
“I would say the biggest [challenge] is funding because everything costs money,” Johnson said.
Passing down stories and language
Shelley Windamakwi DePaul, a clan mother and language keeper with the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, said listening to elders in person is central to how her community passes down its history.
“Our tradition has always been oral,” she said. “That is how we hand down our stories and our traditions and our history.”
An elder might respond to a request for advice by telling a story, she said. The listener may come to understand its lesson later, through their own experiences. The details can change with the telling as elders connect the same teachings to situations younger people face today.
DePaul has taught Lenape through programs that include language classes at Swarthmore College. She said Lenape words and grammar convey ideas about relationships, the natural world and ancestors that can be difficult to translate into English. Young people are also finding their own ways to use the language.
“We have kids writing hip-hop songs in Lenape,” she said. “We have them writing poetry, we have them expressing themselves.”
The legacy of displacement and boarding schools
The Lenape are the original Indigenous inhabitants of the Delaware Valley. Their ancestral homelands extend across what is now eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and parts of New York. European colonization dispossessed and displaced Lenape communities, many of whom were forced to move west. The Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania says its members descend from families who remained in the region or returned after displacement. Pennsylvania and the federal government do not recognize the organization as a tribe, though its history has strong ties to the region.
The Carlisle Indian Industrial School opened in Pennsylvania in 1879 and became a model for other federal off-reservation boarding schools. According to the National Park Service, more than 7,800 children from 140 tribes attended before it closed in 1918. Federal boarding schools separated Indigenous children from their families, sometimes by force, and pressured them to abandon their languages and spiritual practices.
In October 2026, leaders from the Delaware Nation and the Delaware Tribe of Indians, two federally recognized Lenape nations with ancestral ties to Pennsylvania, visited Harrisburg at the invitation of state Rep. Rabb. Rabb’s office said it was the first time the Pennsylvania House formally welcomed leaders of federally recognized tribal nations with ancestral ties to the state into its chamber.
Rabb also introduced House Resolution 671, which would direct the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to study the Carlisle school’s effects on Indigenous children, their descendants and their tribal nations. The House referred the resolution to its Intergovernmental Affairs and Operations Committee on Oct. 20.
“Preserving our culture is extremely important for our children to combat the racism that has been dominant out there, the attempts at the erasure of our culture,” DePaul said.
State recognition and consultation
The Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania has long sought state recognition through petitions, public outreach and appeals to lawmakers. Pennsylvania’s 2026 child welfare report says no federally or state-recognized tribal entities are based in the state.
Federal recognition establishes a government-to-government relationship between a tribal nation and the United States. Among the federal acknowledgment criteria are evidence that a group has maintained a distinct community and exercised political influence or authority over its members from 1900 to the present. Leaders of the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania say earlier generations concealed their Indigenous identities to survive discrimination, making that history harder to document.
The federally recognized Delaware Nation says it opposes state recognition and does not work with groups claiming Lenape nationhood that lack federal recognition.
Adam Waterbear DePaul, a chief, education director and tribal storykeeper with the Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania, said government recognition does not determine his community’s identity.
“We don’t need the government to tell us who we are — to affirm what we are,” he said.
He said the lack of recognition limits the organization’s role in discussions about development on ancestral lands. The organization works with environmental groups to monitor projects and advocate for protecting the Delaware River watershed. Waterbear said formal recognition could give the organization more opportunities to be consulted on development projects.
The Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania began its Treaty of Renewed Friendship in 2002. The agreement brings together individuals and organizations that voluntarily commit to supporting Lenape cultural education and caring for the Delaware River watershed. Every four years, the organization holds signings as part of a journey along the river. It scheduled the latest round of signings for this August, including a stop at Woodmere in Philadelphia.
Waterbear said caring for the river is part of carrying on traditions passed down through generations.
A push for representation in Philadelphia
The Native American House Alliance operates near Penn Treaty Park on North Delaware Avenue. Dimalanta said she chose the location for its significance to Indigenous people in the region.
The nonprofit runs cultural programs, connects families with housing and education resources and helps people research their family histories. Some visitors grew up with little information about their Indigenous ancestry, Dimalanta said. Others are looking for community after moving to Philadelphia.
Dimalanta and representatives from other Indigenous communities are also working on a proposal for a city commission. She said they are drafting a resolution and bylaws to present to city officials. A commission, she said, could give Native American residents more say in how the city provides services such as education and job training.
Sharing traditions with the next generation
Johnson’s daughters have grown up taking part in powwows. Apheena said the gatherings help her learn about her heritage and give her a chance to share it with friends and classmates.
“I enjoy learning it,” she said. “I enjoy doing it. I enjoy everything about powwow and I get to share that with people outside of it.”
Dimalanta said younger community members are also helping document Indigenous history in Philadelphia.
“I want them to know that we’re still alive here,” she said. “We are still here and we’re not going anywhere.”
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