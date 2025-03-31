Police say ICE tactics are eroding public trust in local law enforcement

Worries that immigrants are reporting fewer crimes

In Tennessee, the Greeneville Police Department postponed a Hispanic community meeting this month after commenters on Facebook discouraged people from attending, claiming it was an ICE roundup in disguise.

Many police chiefs have opted to risk the ire of the federal government in an attempt to preserve trust with immigrant communities — a bond that can be tenuous even in the best of times.

In Boston, when police commissioner Michael Cox pointed out last month that his agency doesn’t have the authority to enforce immigration law, Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said he’d “bring hell” to the city. On March 24, ICE arrested more than 300 people in Massachusetts.

Police leaders NPR spoke with say they’re worried immigrants are already reporting fewer crimes. Studies show immigration status can be a barrier to calling the police.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says that jeopardizes public safety.

“If people are not willing to call us and tell us what’s going on, tell us they’ve been victimized, cooperate as witnesses, all of that leads to a situation that makes the potential for everyone in this city to be victimized that much worse,” he says. “The effect of the climate over the last month has been that a lot of folks in different communities don’t know the difference between my badge and an ICE badge.”

Republican Sheriff Chad Bianco in Riverside County, Calif. says he is in favor of deporting “criminals who are also here illegally,” though he says he is largely prevented by California law from participating in those federal efforts.

But he regularly speaks with county farm owners. He says many of them employ people who are living in the country without legal status. Those workers, he says, are telling their bosses about crimes that they’re victims of, including robberies and assaults.

“The owners are telling me, but they’re telling me that they can’t convince their workers to be a victim and to notify law enforcement because they’re afraid they’re going to be deported,” he says.

Kieran Donahue, the sheriff in Canyon County, Idaho, says when someone is arrested and then found to be undocumented, he will hold them for immigration authorities.

“I have an obligation under the rule of law to notify federal authorities because they have broken federal law. And they wouldn’t be in my jail if they haven’t violated state law,” Donahue says. “We cannot, unless deputized, enforce federal law, but we enforce the rule of law. So it does put us in this position between these two factions, between the rock and the hard spot.”

Donahue, also president of the National Sheriffs’ Association, acknowledged that holding ICE detainees could damage public trust in law enforcement, though he says he hasn’t seen that in his own county. Elsewhere, though, “There’s been this spike of apprehension, nervousness, fear,” he says. “That is a steep hurdle that law enforcement is facing.”

Harold Medina, police chief in Albuquerque, N.M. and president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, says trust between a community and law enforcement is what makes the difference in convincing people that local police are there to help them.

“It comes down to, you should never try to create a relationship with a segment of the community the day after something has occurred,” he says. “Every day we deposit in the bank of trust.”

He says if law enforcement is only trying to build trust now, it’s too little, too late.