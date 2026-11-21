Finding community in Lambertville

T moved to Lambertville in 2012, and has been part of a thriving underground arts community ever since. He works with underground cartoonist Henri Dumas to stage shows at Soupcon Salon, often pairing established touring bands with newcomers making noise for the first time. Up the road in Flemington, he collaborates with inclusive art space Flemington DIY to keep the experimental music scene thriving.

Soupcon Salon has featured performances from artists like guitarist Bill Nace and saxophonist Sakina Abdou and psychedelic rock band Mountain Movers. Edley O’Dowd, of influential experimental group Psychic TV, recently brought a Dreamachine, a spinning light installation made famous by beat writer William S. Burroughs and designed to produce hallucinatory visual effects in people who experience it with their eyes closed.

Nurturing this creativity is a collaborative effort, with members of the local arts community organizing festivals, helping with sound at concerts and documenting performances to share online.

T has released an annual tape compilation on D.I.H.D. since 2016, each featuring 10 artists who have entered his orbit. Many end up performing live for the first time at Soupcon.

For T, putting out cheaply made recordings, reusing materials and choosing welcoming community spaces for shows are political choices. He wants people to value the musicians down the street and feel they can make something themselves, without needing expensive equipment or a large audience.

“I do see it as political,” he said. “It’s a conscious thing that we’re doing.”

Through everything he does, T. fights to challenge the restrictive creative control held by big tech and large corporate entities. It effectively silences anybody looking to make forward-thinking art, and he takes great pleasure in creating an inclusive space where people can be strange.

There is also the ordinary pleasure of sitting down and making something.

“Some people like to go out to the bar. Some people like to watch TV,” T explained. “I like to sit at home and make tapes.”