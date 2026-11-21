Rough cuts, noisy music and happy accidents: Lambertville’s Human Adult Band finds beauty in imperfection
Through handmade recordings, photocopied artwork and live shows, Human Adult Band helps nurture an inclusive underground arts community.
For over two decades, New Jersey’s Human Adult Band has released uncompromising sub-underground music that sounds as rough as its accompanying handmade covers look. Bassist and singer T Penn carries that DIY approach with the label he runs, D.I.H.D., and the live shows he helps organize in Lambertville and nearby Flemington.
Working with boxes of donated cassettes and thrift-store spindles of blank CD-Rs, old concert flyers, liner notes and a heavily used tabletop copy machine, T creates albums marked by crooked cuts, smudged drawings and stark black-and-white images. Each edition is handmade and unique.
“I grew up on that,” he said, referring to the stark black-and-white look of punk flyers and fanzines like Maximum Rocknroll.
Those creases and smudges never get thrown out; they just get added into the mix. Some images, like demons he drew at age 20 with his eyes closed, appear on several releases. T compares those recurring images to sigils, acquiring associations as they circulate. After repeated copying, images get darker, edges become less distinct and faces lose their features almost entirely.
Tape hiss and amplifier hum
Since forming in New Brunswick around 2002 or 2003, Human Adult Band has operated in the gray area between more structured noise-rock songs and open-ended, mind-bending improvisation. T calls it “no-fi free rock,” a description that includes the equipment, playing, ethos and overall aesthetic.
For an audience unfamiliar with his solo bass side project, he once offered a more recognizable comparison: “the freakout parts of Jimi Hendrix.”
Distorted bass and drums often provide an insistent pulse while guitars splinter and shatter at the edges of a heavy psych riff, often interrupting them or abandoning them altogether for droning feedback.
The playing sometimes lurches forward with blunt force. Elsewhere, small shifts allow certain passages to linger.
Roughly 35 musicians have passed through the ranks of Human Adult Band, by T’s estimate. Some have stayed for years, with others joining for a show or a single recording. At a Philadelphia show last winter, experimental musicians Emily Robb and Dustin Burrows filled in on guitar and drums at the last minute.
“I tell all my band members, I don’t want this to be a stressful situation for you,” he said. “So, I’d like you to know the three chords and play them for half the song. But, other than that, it shouldn’t be a high-pressure type of thing.”
T’s recordings range from studio sessions to material cobbled together from various rehearsals and live performances. Choosing what to keep is part of the work.
“I like when they’re compiled from tape recordings, odds and ends, and weird things that we didn’t plan,” he said. “That’s a lot more fun for me.”
The uneven sound of a portable recording, or an unscripted moment during band practice, often yields the most compelling results and can become part of the thing he wants to keep.
“I think it’s like folk art,” he said. “It’s got shoddy cuts and shoddy crops. This is, like, real people doing real stuff … It’s an artifact from a time and place. It’s what I can afford to do.”
Part of the fun for T comes from leaving flaws intact.
“It’s about the joy of it having mistakes or blemishes … or happy accidents,” T explained.
Finding community in Lambertville
T moved to Lambertville in 2012, and has been part of a thriving underground arts community ever since. He works with underground cartoonist Henri Dumas to stage shows at Soupcon Salon, often pairing established touring bands with newcomers making noise for the first time. Up the road in Flemington, he collaborates with inclusive art space Flemington DIY to keep the experimental music scene thriving.
Soupcon Salon has featured performances from artists like guitarist Bill Nace and saxophonist Sakina Abdou and psychedelic rock band Mountain Movers. Edley O’Dowd, of influential experimental group Psychic TV, recently brought a Dreamachine, a spinning light installation made famous by beat writer William S. Burroughs and designed to produce hallucinatory visual effects in people who experience it with their eyes closed.
Nurturing this creativity is a collaborative effort, with members of the local arts community organizing festivals, helping with sound at concerts and documenting performances to share online.
T has released an annual tape compilation on D.I.H.D. since 2016, each featuring 10 artists who have entered his orbit. Many end up performing live for the first time at Soupcon.
For T, putting out cheaply made recordings, reusing materials and choosing welcoming community spaces for shows are political choices. He wants people to value the musicians down the street and feel they can make something themselves, without needing expensive equipment or a large audience.
“I do see it as political,” he said. “It’s a conscious thing that we’re doing.”
Through everything he does, T. fights to challenge the restrictive creative control held by big tech and large corporate entities. It effectively silences anybody looking to make forward-thinking art, and he takes great pleasure in creating an inclusive space where people can be strange.
There is also the ordinary pleasure of sitting down and making something.
“Some people like to go out to the bar. Some people like to watch TV,” T explained. “I like to sit at home and make tapes.”
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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