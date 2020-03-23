By shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday morning, the line of cars waiting to get into Becky’s Drive-in Movie Theater snaked half a mile down the road.

The drivers weren’t there for a movie: they came for Bethany Weslayan’s Sunday service. The church’s building is just two miles down the road, but, like most other public places, it’s currently shuttered to fight the spread of coronavirus.

At the drive-in, volunteers in yellow safety vests held signs for the incoming traffic. “Please stay in your vehicle,” one read, a necessity as Pennsylavanians try to keep their distance from each other.

But most signs were upbeat. “Smile, its Sunday!” Or, simply: “We’re glad you are here!”

The congregation was glad to be there too. More than one thousand people came — drawn by their faith and possibility of being, if not together, at least near friends and family they don’t share a home with for a few hours.

“We were made for community,” said administrative pastor Dwight Addington. “We were made for a community with God and with others as well. So this gives that kind of an opportunity, while at the same time being as safe as we possibly can.”

In-person community is in short supply right now. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses closed, and is strongly discouraging any gatherings. On Sunday, Philadelphia officials announced a new “stay at home” ordinance” banning all public and private gatherings entirely.

At Becky’s, northwest of Bethlehem and Nazareth in Northampton County, the concession stand and restrooms were closed. Worshippers were told not to get out of their cars.

So, friends shouted back and forth through half cracked windows — rows of vehicles beneath an Appalachian mountain range.

It may not be the same as sitting together in a church pew — but the camaraderie went a long way.

“This is…feeding the loneliness,” said Doris Zellers, a retiree from Palmerton. “We are seeing people, and we are able to wave, and just be social.”

Melissa Schwoyer, a stay at home mom from Lehighton, agreed.

“This is the closest thing we have to community right now, is this church,” she said.