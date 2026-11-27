A guide to the best holiday markets in the Philadelphia suburbs
This December, Philadelphia’s four collar counties boast a range of options for shoppers looking for local artisan wares.
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Open-air holiday markets, now a staple in cities throughout the world, trace their origins to Christmas traditions in medieval Europe.
In Philadelphia, the Christmas Village at City Hall and LOVE Park is one of the largest seasonal markets in the region, boasting more than 100 vendors and an array of food and drink options.
But outside of city limits, there are plenty of options to embrace the holiday spirit and shop local and artisan goods in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. Here’s a few of the area’s best holiday markets.
Bucks County:
Peddler’s Village
- Where: Route 202 and Street Road, Lahaska, Bucks County, PA
- When: Holiday season runs Nov. 20, 2026 – Jan. 18, 2027
- Hours: From Nov. 23 – Dec. 30 hours are Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. More information on hours can be found online.
Open year-round, the decades-old collection of more than 60 locally-owned shops transforms for the holiday season with a host of events, more than 1 million sparkling lights and special extended hours.
Chester County:
Kennett Square Holiday Village Market
- Where: The Creamery of Kennett Square, 401 Birch Street, Kennett Square, PA
- When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 5-6; Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 12-13
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Held the first two Saturdays and Sundays in December, the market features a rotation of more than 50 vendors and curated food options.
West Chester Christkindlmarkt
- Where: Downtown West Chester, on Gay St. between Darlington and Matlack streets and Church St. between Chestnut St. and Courthouse Alley
- When: Saturday, Dec. 12
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The seventh-annual West Chester Christkindlmarkt is a one-day affair. Visitors can shop art, ceramics, jewelry, homewares and other locally-made, artisan goods from more than 150 vendors.
Delaware County:
Delco Fare & Flair Nights
- Where: Rose Tree Park, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA
- When: December 3, 5, 6, 12 & 13
- Hours: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Visitors can enjoy food trucks, vendors and entertainment as part of Delco Fare & Flair Nights at the Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights on select evenings in December.
Community Arts Center Holiday Sale
- Where: Community Arts Center Duke Gallery, 414 Plush Mill Road, Wallingford, PA
- When: Dec. 4 – 13
- Hours: Monday – Friday, 12 – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 – 5 p.m.
Handcrafted items from juried craftspeople and members of the Potter’s Guild will be available for purchase during the nonprofit’s holiday sale.
Holiday Artisans Market at Tyler Arboretum
- Where: 515 Painter Road, Media, PA
- When: Saturday, Dec. 5
- Hours: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The one-day market will feature crafts made by local artists. It is free for members or with the price of admission.
Montgomery County:
Ardmore Holiday Market
- Where: Downtown Ardmore, on Cricket Ave. between Lancaster Ave and Cricket Terrace
- When: Saturday, Dec. 5
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Returning for the second year, the holiday market organized by Downtown Ardmore District will feature more than 20 local artists, makers and small businesses curated by Art Star Philly. Visitors can enjoy live music throughout the day and complimentary hot chocolate and children’s activities, courtesy of the Philadelphia Skating Club.
Bridgeport Holiday Shopping Village
- Where: Bridgeport Borough Hall, 63 W 4th Street, Bridgeport, PA
- When: Saturday, Nov. 28
- Hours: 3-7 p.m.
Adults can shop local on Small Business Saturday, choosing wares from a number of local vendors. Free craft activities for kids will also be available.
Conshohocken Winter Market
- Where: The Plaza at SORA West, 46 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA
- When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 4-6, and Friday-Sunday, Dec. 11-13
- Hours: Fridays, 5-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The market, which will take place inside of a giant heated tent, features a total of 40 vendors over the two weekends. Visitors can also enjoy live holiday music and seasonal food and beverages from 1874 Social.
Oaks Christmas Market at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
- Where: The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, 100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA
- When: Saturday, Dec. 5 – Sunday, Dec. 6
- Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
The 3rd annual Oaks Christmas Market will feature more than 100 crafters and vendors. Admission is free, and visitors can bring a non-perishable food item for Phoenixville Area Community Services or make a monetary donation to the organization in exchange for the chance to win a $10 shopping voucher. More details about the schedule and children’s activities are available online.
Upper Merion Holiday Village
- Where: Upper Merion Township Building Park, 175 W. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA
- When: Saturday, Dec. 5
- Hours: 12-3 p.m.
The afternoon event kicks off with a tree lighting at noon. Attendees can shop wares from crafters and artisans, enjoy food and drink, take part in children’s crafts and a gingerbread house contest, and take in live music and performances.
Weihnachtsmarkt German Christmas Market
- Where: Muhlenberg House, 201 W. Main Street, Trappe, PA
- When: November 27-29; December 4-6
- Hours: Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
Organized by the nonprofit Historic Trappe, the market will feature a number of traditional artisans selling handcrafted ornaments, pottery and more. All three museums in the area will be open for tours throughout the weekend, and children can take part in seasonal craft activities at the Visitor Center on Saturdays and Sundays.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
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