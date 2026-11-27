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Open-air holiday markets, now a staple in cities throughout the world, trace their origins to Christmas traditions in medieval Europe.

In Philadelphia, the Christmas Village at City Hall and LOVE Park is one of the largest seasonal markets in the region, boasting more than 100 vendors and an array of food and drink options.

But outside of city limits, there are plenty of options to embrace the holiday spirit and shop local and artisan goods in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties. Here’s a few of the area’s best holiday markets.

Bucks County:

Peddler’s Village

Where: Route 202 and Street Road, Lahaska, Bucks County, PA

When: Holiday season runs Nov. 20, 2026 – Jan. 18, 2027

Hours: From Nov. 23 – Dec. 30 hours are Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. More information on hours can be found online .

Open year-round, the decades-old collection of more than 60 locally-owned shops transforms for the holiday season with a host of events, more than 1 million sparkling lights and special extended hours.

Chester County:

Kennett Square Holiday Village Market

Where: The Creamery of Kennett Square, 401 Birch Street, Kennett Square, PA

When: Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 5-6; Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 12-13

Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Held the first two Saturdays and Sundays in December, the market features a rotation of more than 50 vendors and curated food options.

West Chester Christkindlmarkt

Where: Downtown West Chester, on Gay St. between Darlington and Matlack streets and Church St. between Chestnut St. and Courthouse Alley

When: Saturday, Dec. 12

Hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The seventh-annual West Chester Christkindlmarkt is a one-day affair. Visitors can shop art, ceramics, jewelry, homewares and other locally-made, artisan goods from more than 150 vendors.

Delaware County:

Delco Fare & Flair Nights

Where: Rose Tree Park, 1671 N. Providence Road, Media, PA

When: December 3, 5, 6, 12 & 13

Hours: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy food trucks, vendors and entertainment as part of Delco Fare & Flair Nights at the Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights on select evenings in December.

Community Arts Center Holiday Sale

Where: Community Arts Center Duke Gallery, 414 Plush Mill Road, Wallingford, PA

When: Dec. 4 – 13

Hours: Monday – Friday, 12 – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, 12 – 5 p.m.

Handcrafted items from juried craftspeople and members of the Potter’s Guild will be available for purchase during the nonprofit’s holiday sale.