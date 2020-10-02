Harrisburg International Airport has no plans to quarantine or test personnel involved in President Donald Trump’s rally last weekend.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced their positive test results early Friday morning, less than a week after the campaign event in Middletown. Trump aide Hope Hicks’ positive test was reported Thursday evening by Bloomberg News.

The president and Hicks were at the HIA rally.

Scott Miller, a spokesperson for the airport, said it is unlikely airport staff were exposed.

“No one from our staff or even the AB Flight staff, where the event took place outside on their ramp, had any contact with the president or his staff on the airplane,” he said.

Instead, he said, airport personnel were only in contact with the “advance team” – campaign staff who prepare for events before the president arrives.

In June, several advance team aides tested positive just before the President’s rally in Tulsa.

Miller said the airport has not communicated with the campaign since this morning’s announcement. “And we don’t expect to,” he said.

Miller said the airport will comply with recommendations from the White House or Pennsylvania Department of Health, if they make any.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Lancaster/York, attended the HIA rally. His office released a statement Friday morning, beginning by offering “thoughts and prayers” to the Trumps and others “impacted by COVID-19.” The statement continued:

“On Saturday, September 26th, I was tested and received a negative result for COVID-19 prior to boarding Air Force One for travel with the President. I was tested again and received a negative result on Tuesday, September 29th prior to boarding Air Force Two for travel with Vice President Pence. Following the President’s positive test result, I met with the Office of the Attending Physician this morning, was administered a test and advised that my interactions with the President last Saturday do not meet their definition of exposure. The Attending Physician’s Office did not recommend that I quarantine and I was cleared to vote on the House floor today. At no point have I experienced any symptoms of COVID-19.” Smucker urged people to follow CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of the disease — wear a mask, regularly wash hands and practice physical distancing.

A post on Smucker’s Facebook page shows him with Trump on Air Force One: