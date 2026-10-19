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Haverford College will welcome a new president next year. Starting July 1, Brian T. Edwards, currently a dean at Tulane University, will succeed Wendy Raymond, who is retiring at the end of the academic year.

Edwards was selected after what the school describes as the most extensive leadership search in its history, which included input from more than 1,000 staff, students, board members and alumni.

“Brian embodies a rare combination of rich scholarship, proven academic leadership, and a lifelong devotion to the liberal arts,” said Michael B. Kim, Board of Managers chair, in a statement. “Throughout our expansive search for the College’s next leader, he displayed a deep appreciation for what makes Haverford distinct, along with the strategic acumen necessary to lead the College.”