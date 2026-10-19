Haverford College selects Tulane University Dean Brian T. Edwards as new president
Edwards, currently dean of Tulane’s School of Liberal Arts, will start July 1 at Haverford College.
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Haverford College will welcome a new president next year. Starting July 1, Brian T. Edwards, currently a dean at Tulane University, will succeed Wendy Raymond, who is retiring at the end of the academic year.
Edwards was selected after what the school describes as the most extensive leadership search in its history, which included input from more than 1,000 staff, students, board members and alumni.
“Brian embodies a rare combination of rich scholarship, proven academic leadership, and a lifelong devotion to the liberal arts,” said Michael B. Kim, Board of Managers chair, in a statement. “Throughout our expansive search for the College’s next leader, he displayed a deep appreciation for what makes Haverford distinct, along with the strategic acumen necessary to lead the College.”
Edwards will be the 17th president of the liberal arts undergraduate school of about 1,460 students. Since 2018, he has served as dean of Tulane’s School of Liberal Arts, the largest school at the university. He brings extensive experience as a faculty member in Middle East and North African studies at Northwestern University.
Edwards’ tenure will begin amid many challenges in higher education and on the Haverford campus. The school recently settled a lawsuit by a group of staff and students alleging inadequate protections against antisemitism.
“These are challenging times for higher education, but I am an optimist,” Edwards said in a statement. “I am convinced that a liberal arts undergraduate education is the best preparation for the careers and the challenges of the future, and that Haverford’s commitments to ethical leadership and community-oriented citizenship are precisely what’s needed to prepare the next generation for our common good.”
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